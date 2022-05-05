Adrien Broner pushes himself into great shape, reveals comeback date

May 5th, 2022

Ex-four-weight world champion Adrien Broner is getting himself in tremendous shape and now has a date to strive for this summer.

“The Problem” has endured a challenging year since he last fought in February 2021 but is now close to being ready for action.

Fleshy and nowhere near fighting fit just a few weeks ago, Broner has been smashing the gym in anticipation of his next fight.

An opponent should get revealed soon as Broner confirms his target month.

“I train every day like it’s my last shot. You never know how this boxing will go,” said Broner.

“I’m just lucky to have Al Hayman and Showtime Boxing. I’ll see you all in July.”

Posting videos of his intense preparations, Broner added: “I talk to myself to motivate myself to keep going past the limit!

“Yes, I was hurting and could have given up, but I finished strong like the champ I am. I will be a champ again!”

On the millions that could potentially be on offer, Broner stated: “Body is aching, but I can’t stop now I know what I got on the plate.

“This next chapter in my career will be great.”

ADRIEN BRONER

Regarding opponents, a top name is unlikely to be in the offing for Broner’s first fight back. These last fifteen months haven’t been the best time in Broner’s life.

Two spells in the hospital during the pandemic mean a tune-up will undoubtedly have to happen for the 32-year-old.

Conor Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn sent a cheeky offer to Broner, knowing the American was out of shape. It would be interesting to see if that happens again if Broner gets back in the win column for the second time in five years.

However, welterweight has always been a struggle for Adrien Broner and could continue to be so in the future. A run at 140 would be the order of the day, provided Broner can make the weight.

Jovanie Santiago was defeated last time out at a catchweight.

This summer, the proof will be in the pudding when Broner appears on a Showtime bill. He will need a solid victory to secure bigger paychecks down the line.

It’s a case of how hungry is Broner, though? Does he want titles or money – that will determine how the next chapter goes down.

