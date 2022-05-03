Chilling crash should’ve killed Errol Spence Jr. – it only made him stronger

Errol Spence Jr. got a second chance at life on October 10th, 2019. It’s a date that will forever stick in the mind of the three-belt welterweight champion.

“The Big Fish” has since enhanced his reputation as one of the biggest pound-for-pound stars on the planet. However, it could have been so different.

Spence recently admitted that he struggled with post-traumatic stress from the ordeal when walking away with a few facial bruises that would fully heal.

But watching the video of his Ferrari Spider flying through the air never gets easier as Spence went way out of control and left his life in the fate of sheer luck.

Any alternative moves by the car that flung him from the windshield because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt would be catastrophic.

Speaking about the accident before his win over Yordenis Ugas, Spence joined former NFL stars and “The Pivot Podcast” co-hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on ‘The Pivot Podcast’ to re-hash the events.

Spence pointed out: “It was a wake-up call. Most importantly, it gave me perspective. I had to really sit down.

“I realized that all that outside stuff is just a distraction. What’s important are the people close to you.

“Because when it’s over, that’s all you’ve got. I realized that I was playing on borrowed time.”

ERROL SPENCE JR OUTLOOK

Spence certainly has a new outlook on life, especially in boxing, holding that unique perspective with him at all times.

“If the concrete couldn’t break anything in my body, then how could a man hurt me?

“That’s why I came straight out of the gate and fought a strong ex-champion in Danny Garcia.”

When written off, beating Garcia against the odds was a satisfying feat for Spence. He followed it up with the Ugas triumph, where he added the WBA title to his WBC and IBF versions.

Now, only one belt remains against WBO ruler Terence Crawford. Spence will undoubtedly carry his experiences into any undisputed with Crawford.

“I’m always going to be reminded of the crash. I wanted to be reminded of the crash,” said ‘The Truth.’ “It definitely was a lesson for me and my kids.

“The crash has molded me into the man I am today. It made me be with my family more and realize that many things that I thought were important, or just things that I was indulging in, were not as important as the strength of being with my family.”

