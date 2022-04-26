Eddie Hearn sets Usyk vs Joshua II date, talks Tyson Fury harassment

Eddie Hearn once again took to the airwaves in the wake of an exciting weekend for the heavyweight division. The Matchroom boss has a date in mind for another big fight.

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua has a target date, with Hearn hopeful of announcing next month.

Usyk defends his clutch of top division straps against challenger Joshua due to a contract clause from their first bout.

Joshua wants to regain the title for the third time. However, Usyk begins as a massive favorite to win.

Hearn wants a deal done soon.

“We’re going to be in July. July 23 is obviously a date that has been bandied around. That’s certainly a frontrunner right now, that date,” Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show.

On where the fight could get held, the Essex man added: “We’re in final negotiations with a number of sites in the Middle East and the UK.

“We looked at America. I don’t think this is where it’s going to take place. But I’d like to be in a position during fight week of Canelo [fight week in Las Vegas] to give some more news.”

EDDIE HEARN

Meanwhile, Hearn revealed some details of an exchange with Tyson Fury after the WBC champion defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley.

Probably aiming to rub salt into Hearn’s wounds after overtaking Joshua as the most-watched UK fighter of all time, Fury annoyed the man who tried to sign him.

“I couldn’t hear him that well, as he was out drinking. But I was in a restaurant,” stated Hearn.

“I think he was saying that he was trying to call AJ and asking me for his number. I think he was just harassing everybody!

“He was having a few drinks, and he was celebrating. I just told him, “well done.” But he’s just retained his title. He’s calling me and trying to call AJ!”

Fury promised to retire after the final bell against Whyte. Although not many in the sport believe that will be the case. Promoter Bob Arum included.

A fight against the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua II is the order of the day for Fury. The fans have let him know this in the wake of his multi-million-pound triumph.

