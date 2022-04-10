Boxing News: Shane Mosley Jr. beats Gabe Rosado, Marlen Esparza wins

April 10th, 2022

Boxing News – In the co-main event of Garcia vs. Tagoe, the resilient “King” Gabriel Rosado of Philadelphia, PA, was defeated by Shane Mosley Jr. of Pomona, CA.

Mosley carded a majority decision in a ten-round fight capturing the WBA Continental Americas Super Middleweight title.

The fight went the distance as Mosley used his jab to set up his shots, while Rosado became the aggressor.

Mosley, Jr. used his footwork and head movement to avoid many of Rosado‘s power punches. Mosley won with scores of 98-92, 97-39, and 95-95.

“They know who I am now,” said Shane Mosley, Jr. “Gabriel is a great champ. We have to see what’s available.

“Right now, 168 is tied up. Canelo has all the belts unless he vacates or fights someone else. I mean, who’s going to turn down Canelo. I moved to 168 for the opportunity.”

ESPARZA

History was made for women’s boxing as Houston’s Marlen Esparza (12-1, 1 KOs) defeated Tokyo’s Naoko Fujioka (19-3-1, 17 KOs) unanimously and was crowned the WBC, WBA, and first-ever Ring Magazine Flyweight World Championship.

The 10-round championship fight was full of edge-of-your-seat action as both fighters came forward and delivered devastating punches.

Esparza used her feet to avoid some of Fujioka’s attacks. Ultimately, the judges ruled in favor of Esparza with scores of 100-90, 100-90, and 97-93.

“I thought it was a really good performance considering how hard she brings it,” said Marlen Esparza. “She’s a very seasoned fighter. She’s a world champion.

“I’m proud we did everything we practiced, me and my coach James Cooper. We really executed well, and we expected it to go that way. You don’t know what a world champion can bring. We had to be patient and see what she had to bring to the table.

“It wasn’t tough because of the punches but more because she was smothering. I’m really just grateful I could have this experience not only for women’s boxing but for my fans and really solidify the division. I really want the next two belts. ‘La Bonita’ from Argentina is what I want, but I have to let my team decide what’s next. I’m happy for the future.”

HOVHANNISYAN

Azat Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, stopped Dagoberto Aguero (15-2, 10 KOs) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, in the second via TKO in a 10-round featherweight fight.

Hovhannisyan stopped his opponent with heavy shots stopping him at the 1:11 marker of the second round. All fights were streamed live, exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

“I was planning on escalating the fight as it went on,” said Azat Hovhannisyan. “That was just the second-round pace. I was warming up. When I landed the first body shot, I knew I would hurt him.”

