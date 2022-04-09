Adrien Broner intensifies training, goes from wheelchair to weapon

April 9th, 2022

Adrien Broner turned up the heat on training as the four-weight world champion pushes toward a 40th professional fight in 2022.

Broner, 32, was admitted to the hospital in a wheelchair long ago. Now he’s looking in better shape and on the cusp of a boxing return.

“The Problem” looked far from that in February when WBN reported Broner’s out-of-the-ring problems.

Weeks on, and the super-lightweight contender will soon knock on the door of the top stars between 140 and 147 pounds.

Judging by his latest actions, Adrien Broner is sweating and attempting to drop the excess weight he gained through his partying lifestyle.

Training alongside Rau’Shee Warren, the American is already burning off the results of his wild ways. Posting images of drug-taking and videos on adults-only websites seems to be his past – for now.

PAYDAY

The focus is boxing for Broner, who may well need a big payday after a year out of action.

Beating Jovanie Santiago in February 2021, Broner scored his first win in four long years. Another fourteen months and more away won’t have helped him in his quest to be taken seriously for a title shot.

However, Broner remains a big name himself. He has stated many times he is open to massive checks to face anyone with the funds.

Eddie Hearn will be on high alert with Conor Benn wanting a name fighter to gain United States traction. The same can be said for David Avanesyan and his promoter Frank Warren.

Former opponent Jessie Vargas already threw his hat into the ring for a rematch. But if he could make the weight, Broner would seriously be better off getting down to the 140 limits.

Many of his bouts at the higher weight haven’t gone his way, and Broner would be much more of a force if he tried to go for a super-lightweight title.

ADRIEN BRONER TITLE SHOT

All the belts will soon become vacant despite Jack Catterall’s misfortune and what an event that could be if Broner and the Briton fought for a vacant strap.

There’s also Regis Prograis and Teofimo Lopez for Broner to consider at super-lightweight. This scenario gives him extra incentive to keep going until he reaches 140 pounds.

Something concrete should become apparent about the comeback of Adrien Broner in the coming weeks.

