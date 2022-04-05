Thirteen boxing weight categories confirmed for Paris 2024 Olympics

April 5th, 2022

Olympics

Thirteen weight divisions are set for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Boxing Tournament ahead of the qualifying stages.

This week, seven categories for men and six for women gained approval from the IBA.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is proud to welcome the IOC Executive Board’s confirmation of the Olympic Qualification System (OQS) and categories for boxing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The IOC’s confirmation follows months of work to ensure this OQS is the fairest ever for boxing.

IBA President Umar Kremlev commented: “IBA is delighted with the results of our cooperation with the IOC in developing this Olympic Qualification System and for the IOC’s approval of the categories for the tournament.

“We are confident that all boxers aiming to reach Paris 2024 will benefit. The proposed Olympic Qualification System offers fairness, clarity, and accessibility.

“They will have multiple opportunities to qualify. And there is flexibility because we have all learned the importance of this from the pandemic.

“We are also very grateful to the trust shown in IBA by the IOC. For inviting us to develop a system based on performance at IBA events.”

In developing the OQS and the categories for Paris 2024, IBA worked closely with the IOC Sports Department, the IBA Competitions, R&J and Athletes Committees, and Continental Confederation leaders.

The OQS also defines the categories for Paris 2024, with the IOC having allocated 124 boxers for seven events on the men’s side and 124 fighters for six women’s events.

PARIS 2024 BOXING

IBA Secretary-General and Olympic boxing champion István Kovács stated: “I would like to thank the IOC for how they have given us this opportunity.

“For their cooperation over the past few months. The IOC has undoubtedly enabled this operation to go as smoothly as possible, and we are immensely grateful for that.

“I am confident that we have created the fairest Olympic Qualification System possible for the best possible categories. We considered many variables to allow athletes from all continents to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.”

IBA continues to deliver further improvements to governance, sporting, and financial integrity. Elections are due to take place in May 2022.

PARIS 2024 WEIGHTS

Men: 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg, 92kg+.

Women: 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 66kg, 75kg.

