Heavyweight Kubrat Pulev handed new opponent for TrillerVerz V card

April 5th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Kubrat Pulev will face a new foe on the May 14 TrillerVerz V after his opponent withdrew from the event with over a month to go until the first bell.

Triller Fight Club has announced that heavyweight contender Jerry Forrest of Newport News will take the fight.

Nicknamed ‘The Slugger,’ Forrest is 26-4-2 with 20 KOs to his credit. He will now face the two-time world title challenger labeled ‘The Cobra.’

Pulev is 28-2, with 14 KOs in the pro ranks.

The Bulgarian faces Forrest over ten rounds at the ‘Lineage of Greatness’ event. The card happens Saturday, May 14, at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Hard-throwing southpaw Forrest replaces Andrey Fedesov, previously scheduled to face Pulev.

Forrest returns to battle following a hotly contested split-decision draw against top-rated heavyweight contender Michael Hunter on December 2, 2021, at the Hammerstein Ballroom last year in New York City on TrillerVerz IV.

Forrest battled to a majority draw against undefeated contender Zhilei Zhang earlier last year.

In Miami, FL, the fight took place at the Hard Rock Stadium on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Avril Yildirim Super Middleweight World Title Fight.

The full TrillerVerz V boxing card includes:

SERGEY KOVALEV VS. TERVEL PULEV (10 Rounds / Cruiserweight)

Sergey Kovalev last fought evenly with the current #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World, ‘Canelo Alvarez, before getting stopped in the 11th round. His illustrious career includes victories over Bernard Hopkins, Eleider Alvarez (twice), Jean-Pascal (twice), and Isaac Chilemba. He also holds two highly controversial losses to Andre Ward.

The heavy-handed Tervel Pulev, the 2012 Bronze Medalist at the Olympic Games, the younger brother of two-time heavyweight world title challenger Kubrat Pulev, returns to the ring following a knockout victory over Vikapita Meroro on July 29, 2021. He is currently the holder of the WBA International Cruiserweight Title.

KUBRAT PULEV VS. JERRY FORREST (10 Rounds / Heavyweight)

Kubrat’ The Cobra’ Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) will clash with Andrey Fedosov (32-3, 26 KOs) over ten scheduled heavyweight rounds. Pulev is returning to action after a first-round knockout of Frank Mir on November 27, 2021, at the first-ever Triad Combat event in Arlington, TX. Pulev has defeated numerous heavyweight boxing contenders, including Samuel Peter, Hughie Fury, Dereck Chisora, Tony Thompson, Alexsandr Ustinov, and Alexander Dimitrenko. His only losses have come to Heavyweight World Champions Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

Two outstanding, evenly fought battles against top contenders Michael Hunter and Zhilei Zhang in 2021 have prepared Jerry’ Slugger’ Forrest (26-4-2 20 KOs) for the biggest fight of his career against Kubrat Pulev.

EVAN HOLYFIELD VS. MAURICE WILLIAMS

Also featured on the undercard, Son of a Legend, Evan’ Yung Holy’ Holyfield (9-0, 6 KOs), will compete in a scheduled six-rounder in the junior middleweight division. He is the son of Three-Time Heavyweight World Champion Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield. He will face Maurice Williams, 7-2-0 (3 KOs).

PRO DEBUT OF EMILIANO VARGAS

Rounding out the card, The Fernando Vargas Dynasty continues with the highly anticipated professional debut of Seven-Time Amateur Champion, lightweight Emiliano ‘El General’ Vargas. He will be joining his highly regarded and undefeated brothers on the card at the star-making venue, junior middleweight Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas, Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs) and Amado’ El Malvado’ Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs), competing in the featherweight division. They are the sons of junior middleweight world champion Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas. All three bouts will take place over four rounds.

This Triller Fight Club PPV event TrillerVerz V is priced at $29.99. All traditional PPV TV platforms will carry the event in North America.

