‘Errol Spence Jr. is the best welterweight in boxing, there’s no debate’

March 21st, 2022

WBC and IBF titleholder and Pay Per View star Errol Spence Jr. is the best welterweight in boxing, even better than WBO champion Terence Crawford.

According to the President of Sports & Event Programming of Showtime Networks Inc., that statement comes from Stephen Espinoza.

Discussing Spence’s latest fight against WBA ruler Yordenis Ugas in a three-belt unification, Espinoza was unmistakable with his opinion.

“Much credit should be given to Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas for embracing this challenge and putting their titles on the line. But it’s not surprising. Spence is the best welterweight in boxing. There’s no debate when you consider his performances over the past several years,” stated Espinoza.

“That being said, Yordenis Ugas is coming off the biggest win of his career. His confidence is sky high, and he has the skills to back it up.

“If you had to pick a winner, it would be the fans.”

SPENCE vs. UGAS

On the fight itself, Espinoza added: “SHOWTIME Sports® is proud to present one of the biggest events of 2022 and stylistically a can’t-miss matchup.

“The history of the welterweight division is chock-full of legendary fights but precious few title unifications.”

Tom Brown, co-promoting the fight, is expecting a phonebox battle.

“The star-studded welterweight division will add another chapter to its dramatic history of memorable matchups when Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas go toe-to-toe for a highly-anticipated unification showdown on Saturday, April 16,” said Brown.

“Spence has proven himself as one of the sport’s elite fighters. He will have another opportunity to make history in front of his hometown fans. They have come out in droves for his last two fights at AT&T Stadium.

“This could be the toughest test of his career, as Yordenis Ugas enters this bout highly confident in his ability after he stepped in to defeat Manny Pacquiao last summer.”

ERROL SPENCE JR in TEXAS

Dallas Cowboys Owner General Manager Jerry Jones, who is hosting the bout, concluded:

“Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas is a fight that will once again show the world how passionate boxing fans are in North Texas.

“AT&T Stadium was built to host big-time events like this one. We’re grateful to join with SHOWTIME, TGB Promotions, Man Down Promotions, and Premier Boxing Champions for this incredible showdown on April 16. ”

You can’t argue with Jerry or Tom. However, Crawford may have something to say about Espinoza’s views.

With Spence at number five in the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 and Crawford at seven, WBN would have to agree with the Showtime boss.

