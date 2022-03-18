Daniele Scardina and Giovanni De Carolis collide May 13 at 168

March 18th, 2022

Matchroom and OPI Since 82 return to Italy and Super-Middleweights will take centre-stage with Daniele Scardina and Giovanni De Carolis meeting in a huge all-Italian showdown on Friday May 13 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, while unbeaten 168lbs talent Ivan Zucco faces Marko Nikolic at Palazzetto dello Sport in his Verbania, Piemonte hometown on Friday April 22, live worldwide on DAZN.

Scardina (20-0 16 KOs) defends his WBO Intercontinental Super-Middleweight title against De Carolis (29-10-1 13 KOs), but there’s so much more at stake with bragging rights as the number one 168lber in the country to be settled on the night.

Scardina sits at 10 in the WBO rankings, so the bout presents the chance for the winner to crash into the top five and begin to eye the biggest fights in the division. The 29 year old recorded a pair of stoppage wins in 2021 in Milan as he returned to the ring from a 14 month absence, and picked up the title he defends in the second of those wins, dispatching Juergen Doberstein inside four rounds in October.

De Carolis, former WBA World champion, can reignite his title ambitions with victory over Scardina. The 37 year old battled Lerone Richards for the European title in May 2021 in London and after being outpointed by the Briton, he returned to winning ways over six rounds in his Roma backyard in October.

In support of Scardina and De Carolis, Spaniard Mary Romero (7-2 2 KOs) will make the second defence of her European Super-Bantamweight title against Italy’s Maria Cecchi (6-0 1 KO), the vacant Italian Super-Bantamweight title will be claimed by Vincenzo La Femina (10-0 5 KOs) or Matteo Lecca (9-2 4 KOs), and there’s eight round action for Welterweight Maxim Prodan (19-1-1 15 KOs), while Super-Welterweight Cristian Cangelosi (6-0 2 KOs) and Cruiserweight Oronzo Birardi (2-0 2 KOs) will fight in six rounder bouts.

“It’s going to be an important and great fight,” said Scardina. “We are super focused; it will be a great show live worldwide on DAZN.”

“I am thrilled to compete with Daniele,” said De Carolis. “It is a match that Italian boxing needs and it will attract great attention on an international level.”

Scardina and De Carolis will certainly attract the full attention of the unbeaten Zucco, who will look to land his first international strap against Nikolic, with the WBC International title on the line. Zucco (15-0 13 KOs) is leaving the domestic scene behind having landed the Italian title in April with a six round win over Luca Campano in Milan and took just three rounds to see off Ignazio Crivello in his first defense in his hometown in July.

The 26 year old extended his KO streak to five with a fourth round stoppage of Giorgi Gujejiani in December, a 13th win inside the distance in 15 pro outings. Nikolic (28-1, 12 KOs ) will be out to stop the rise of the Italian, and the well-traveled and experienced Serbian takes on his fourth title fight in his 30th bout in the paid ranks.

Unbeaten Roma man Mirko Natalizi (11-0 7 KOs) fights for his first title against Welshman Tony Dixon (13-3 4 KOs) for the WBC International Silver Super-Welterweight title on the undercard that also features Francesco Grandelli (15-1-2 3 KOs) takes on Briton Kane Baker (17-8-1 1 KO) over ten rounds at Featherweight, Samuel Nmomah (16-0 5 KOs) meets Felice Moncelli (22-6-1 5 KOs) over eight rounds at Super-Welterweight, and there is six round action for Mauro Forte (Featherweight,16-0-2 6 KOs), Joshua Nmomah (Middleweight, 10-0 3 KOs), Giovanni Sarchioto (Middleweight, 2-0 2 KOs) and Voldy Toutin (Light-Heavyweight, 1-0).

“I am proud to headline an event of such an international importance in my hometown of Verbania,” said Zucco. “I will be ready to win the Green belt. As I have always said: “Verbania is inexpugnable!”

“Our boxing schedule at DAZN just keeps getting better as we put on shows around the world, this time in Italy with a huge all-Italian showdown between Daniele Scardina and Giovanni De Carolis and Ivan Zucco facing off against Marko Nikolic in his hometown,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN. “This are two cracking fights with homegrown talent looking to make a statement domestically and across the world scene. You do not want to miss out back-to-back Italian fight nights, live around the world on DAZN.”

“Delighted to be back in Italy with 2 shows on April 22 and May 13” said Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith. “We have been building over the years with Scardina and now the biggest domestic rival is happening in Milan on May 13. Following the pandemic is amazing to have fans back. Don’t miss it live and on demand on DAZN!”

“I want to thank Daniele Scardina and Giovanni De Carolis for accepting this fight,” said Christian Cherchi for OPI Since 82. “Without any doubts is the biggest fight Italian boxing can present at this time. We are expecting a sold-out arena and great viewers on DAZN. We are also very happy to promote the first International title of Ivan in his beautiful hometown of Verbania. His fight with Nikolic will be a step up in competition. Natalizi will challenge Dixon in his first title attempt and Grandelli will square off against Baker in a fight that promise fireworks. Don’t miss it live and on demand on DAZN.”

Tickets for both shows will be available on ticketone.it. Full details will be released this week.