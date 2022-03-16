Promoter makes fight promise as Vergil Ortiz Jr. is hospitalized, fight off

March 16th, 2022

Golden Boy Promotions promoter Roberto Diaz promised Michael McKinson a fight in the wake of Vergil Ortiz Jr. pulling out late.

The pledge comes as Ortiz had to withdraw from the fight with days to go. A statement revealed he had been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis.

Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya added their thoughts on the matter.

“Unfortunately, Vergil Ortiz Jr. has had to pull out of this Saturday’s main event vs. Michael Mckinson after being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis.

“Vergil is recovering well in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“We wish Vergil a very quick and speedy recovery,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy.

“As fighters, our first instinct is to fight whatever we have and tough it out.

“It takes a lot of courage to admit that something is wrong and get the care that you need. We are confident that we will be seeing Vergil in the ring again very soon.”

“More information on the March 19 event will be announced shortly.”

McKinson aired his disappointment by saying: “I am gutted. I’d like to wish Vergil Ortiz a speedy recovery firstly. I have UK fans traveling out, and I’ve worked so hard.

“So a replacement is now all down to [the promoters].”

Diaz responded to McKinson: “I will stop at nothing to make it happen, pal.”

Sorry to my fans, friends, and family. I was really looking forward to giving you another great fight pic.twitter.com/MWowrv5VHX — Vergil Ortiz Jr. (@VergilOrtiz) March 16, 2022

VERGIL ORTIZ JR RECOVERY

The next 24-hours will be crucial to whether McKinson fights on the bill or not. The Ortiz fight could happen again later in the year.

WBN would like to wish Vergil Ortiz Jr. a speedy recovery from his illness.

Ortiz issued a statement himself alongside the words: “Sorry to my fans, friends, and family. We will be back soon.

“And, of course, sorry to Michael McKinson. I’m sure you trained your ass off. We’re just fighting trying to provide for our family. I hope you still get the chance to fight.”

