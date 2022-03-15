Joe Joyce goes on uncharacteristic rant, detonates on AJ and McGuigan

March 15th, 2022

Queensberry Promotions

The usually mild-mannered Joe Joyce brought out his angry side on Monday as the Olympic silver medalist went off on a late-night rant.

Joyce responded to Shane McGuigan, stating Anthony Joshua would win against ‘The Juggernaut’ before going off on the fighter himself.

Currently the WBO number one contender at heavyweight, Joyce patiently waits for an opportunity.

Joyce has seen his career stall despite beating Daniel Dubois as his former opponent lands a WBA regular title shot.

This situation may play a part in Joyce turning nasty as he piled into McGuigan and Joshua with no holds barred.

“I used to have respect for that Shane McGuigan. I take it all back,” said Joyce after McGuigan’s comments.

“You have no respect for what I have achieved and will achieve. I’m so glad I didn’t sign with your [father Barry McGuigan and] family.

“[Barry] Tell your son to wind his neck in and concentrate on picking up DDD off his knees,” he added.

Regarding Joshua, Joyce waited five years after AJ posted: “I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today!

“I boxed Otto Wallin twice as youngsters, and I boxed Joe [Joyce] and stopped him in one round.

“I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed.”

JOE JOYCE

Joyce fired back: And Anthony Joshua [are] you having a meltdown?

“Where’re all your belts? All those sponsorships and endorsements helping? – You’re a glass cannon. Quit the act. You were given everything. Easy mode.”

This flare-up was not the usual reaction from Joyce. The undefeated bruiser also added a derogatory term when replying to McGuigan.

Joyce wants to keep his profile up as Joshua looks for a warm-up opponent.

But many see Joyce as the wrong choice for Joshua, who badly needs a win after another damaging loss. Joyce would fancy his chances if they did meet this year.

