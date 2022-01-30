Trevor Bryan eyes Tyson Fury, AJ, and Usyk after split decision victory

January 30th, 2022

David Martin Warr

Trevor Bryan plans to head overseas to challenge Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk or fight Anthony Joshua after his latest win.

In the co-featured main event of Makabu vs. Mchunu 2, Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) utilized 20-lb. weight and five-inch height advantages to defend his WBA crown for the initial time narrowly.

He scored a split-decision triumph over WBA No.13-ranked contender Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 10 KOs) of Dulac, La.

Nathan Palmer and Brian Kennedy saw the action-packed fight 118-109 and 116-111 respectively for Bryan, while Steve Weisfeld scored it 115-112 for Guidry.

A confident Bryan captured the vacant WBA Heavyweight title by flooring Bermane Stiverne twice before referee Frank Gentile stopped the contest at 1:26 of the 11th round precisely one year ago on Jan. 29, 2021, looked to the future while praising his game opponent.

TREVOR BRYAN

“Trevor Bryan is here to stay, ” said the resident of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “I showed that tonight. I’m only going to get better and keep improving my skills. I worked until the final bell. I’m taking my talents overseas.

“I will make those fights against the top three, which are Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk. I deserve those fights.

“This is a stepping stone for me. Shout out to Jonathan Guidry. He was a tough opponent.”

Despite suffering his first pro defeat, Guidry, a crabber back in his native Louisiana, earned the crowd’s respect by standing toe-toe with the taller champion.

He overcame a swollen right eye, effectively landing jabs from in close and never becoming rattled despite his counterpart’s apparent height and weight advantage.

“It was a close fight,” said Guidry after They announced the decision. “We only trained for four weeks for this fight. I want another shot at it.

“If I get in a little better shape, I’ll put on a better show. It was heartbreaking. If I had a little bit more gas in the tank, I could have gotten (Bryan).”

GUIDRY

With Bryan aiming to end the bout and not leave the outcome in the judges’ hands, the champion sent a wobbly but resilient Guidry to the canvas for the fight’s lone knockdown as the final bell sounded to end the unforgettable night of boxing.

“The last round, he caught me in my neck,” Guidry recalled. “I feel really good. I wasn’t supposed to make it this far.”

As the final seconds ticked off, announcer and International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini echoed many in the crowd and viewers at home by encouraging Guidry to “stay on your feet” and to “get up, get up” following the knockdown.

DON KING

“That was a fantastic fight,” promoter Don King stated. “Jonathan Guidry put on a tremendous fight, and the heavyweight champion got out by the skin of his teeth.

“I don’t know why Trevor Bryan wasn’t throwing his right hand as much as he could have. The whole card has been spectacular. I am just as proud as I can be.”

