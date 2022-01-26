Okolie stays at cruiserweight for Cieslak on Feb 27

January 26th, 2022

Lawrence Okolie will make the second defence of his WBO Cruiserweight World Title against former World Title challenger Michal Cieslak at The O2 in London on Sunday February 27, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

Hackney’s Okolie (17-0, 14 KOs) crushed Krzysztof Glowacki in six rounds to be crowned the new WBO Cruiserweight World Champion in just his sixteenth fight at The SSE Arena, Wembley in March last year.

The 29-year-old then made short work of Montenegro’s Dilan Prasovic in the first defence of his World Title on the blockbuster Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September, taking out his mandatory challenger in just three rounds.

Poland’s Cieslak (21-1, 15 KOs) suffered the one and only loss of his professional career when he took WBC Cruiserweight World Champion Ilunga Junior Makabu the distance in the Democratic Republic Of The Congo in January 2020.

“Thank you to Cieslak for accepting the fight,” said Okolie. “I’m sure he is coming to get revenge for Glowacki! He is a good, strong campaigner who should be one of my toughest tests to date.”

On the undercard, France’s Karim Guerfi (30-5, 9 KOs) makes the first defence of his EBU European Featherweight Title against ‘The Thrill’ Jordan Gill (26-1-1, 7 KOs), with more exciting additions to be confirmed this week.

Tickets for Okolie vs. Cieslak are priced £40, £60, £100, £150 and £250 (VIP).

Presale tickets are available to purchase for O2 Priority Members NOW via The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk)

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Tuesday January 25. Priority ticket info has been emailed directly to eligible members.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) from midday on Wednesday January 26.