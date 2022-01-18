Errol Spence Jr. will be fighting when ‘eye is not one hundred percent’

According to a former welterweight champion turned analyst, Errol Spence Jr. will be competing in his next fight without two fully working eyes.

Timothy Bradley, who fought Manny Pacquiao three times, says Spence won’t have total vision when he squares up to Yordenis Ugas.

Spence vs. Ugas has gotten approval from the World Boxing Association despite an ongoing tournament. The pair expect to trade blows in the coming months.

But recovering from surgery after a severe car accident and defeating Danny Garcia in his return to action in 2012, Bradley believes Spence will never gain both fully functioning optical lenses.

Outling his fears, Bradley recently appeared on Max on Boxing with Max Kellerman. He said: “My only concern is in this fight is [the Errol Spence] eye.

“You got to understand. You can have no hands and no feet, but you have to have eyes to see inside the ring.

“And when one of your lenses is messed up, you got to understand that tells your brain what you’re seeing.

“Your eyes are telling your brain what you’re seeing.

“So, I think with Spence. I’m worried about his eye. It’s not going to be 100%. Once you get surgery on something, it’s never the same. It’s different.”

Bradley stated that the unification fight with Ugas would be a closer affair due to Spence’s ailment.

“Going into [the Spence vs. Ugas collision], I worry about coordination. How [Spence is] feeling and how he’s seeing,” pointed out Bradley.

“All these things are affected by his vision. So, I think it’s going to be a good fight. I think Spence will come up on top, but I think it’s a challenging fight for him in that sense.

“Stylistically, I think his style favors Ugas,” added ‘Desert Storm.’

ERROL SPENCE JR BROADCAST

Currently working for ESPN, Bradley won’t be on the call when Spence vs. Ugas goes down. The event will be televised on FOX Pay Per View as a Premier Boxing Champions production.

The in-house encounter will see one champion walk away with three world titles at 147. Only Terence Crawford will hold another trinket at the weight.

