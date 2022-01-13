Full card announced for ‘Box & Roll’ on Friday night in Panama

January 13th, 2022

This Friday, January 14, 2022, Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing, Carlos Gonzalez of Best Box, Carlos Andres Tello of Tello-Box and Paco Damian of Paco Presents will present “Box & Roll,” the third instalment of a six-card series of professional boxing shows at the Vasco Núñez de Balboa Convention Center in the El Panama Hotel in Panama City, Panama.

Broadcast live internationally on TyC Sports and in Panama on TV Max Channel 9, in the night’s 10-round main event, Curundu, Panama’s Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda (17-2, 14 KOs) will face Nicolas Polanco (20-1-1, 11 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the WBC Latino Silver Lightweight Championship.

In the night’s co-main event, La Banda, Santiago del Estero, Argentina’s Hugo Alberto “Nato” Roldan (20-0-1, 7 KOs) will take on Barranquilla, Colombia’s German Del Castillo (10-1-2, 7 KOs) over 10 rounds for the WBC Latino Silver Super Lightweight Championship.

Also in action will be a female fighter on the fast track appearing in a televised showdown, as Coachella, California’s former amateur standout Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (4-0, 2 KOs) will take on Santiago de Veraguas, Panama’s Nataly Delgado (8-4-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-round battle for the WBC Latino Flyweight Championship.

And in the opening televised bout, Colon City, Panama’s undefeated Ernesto Marin (9-0, 5 KOs) will face Monteria, Colombia’s Carlos Suarez (8-2, 6 KOs) in a six-round lightweight showcase.

In the TV swing bout, Panama City’s Jordan Salas (0-0-1) will look for his first career victory over debuting fellow Panamanian Pedro Munoz (0-0).

On the untelevised undercard, La Palma, Panama, heavyweight Abdiel Matute (2-1, 1 KO) will fight a four-rounder against Managua, Nicaragua’s David Bejarano (1-4, 1 KO); and in a four-round welterweight bout, Los Santo, Panama’s Alcibiades Ballesteros (0-1) will take on Panama City’s Jonathan Torres (3-0).

The night will begin at 5:00 pm EST with an amateur boxing tournament. Sembrando Campeones, a running program for South American amateur boxing, features the next wave of fighting talent from Uruguay and Panama.

On fight night, the televised action will begin at 22:00 hrs. (10:00 pm GMT-3) in Argentina Time and 20:00 hrs. (8:00 pm EST) in Panama.