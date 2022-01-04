Full card set for ShoBox event this Friday night in Orlando

January 4th, 2022

Tickets are on sale now for “The Rumble at Caribe Royale”, a historic night of world-class professional boxing on Friday, January 7, from Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida and televised live on Showtime (9 p.m. ET/PT).

In the night’s main event, the Dominican Republic’s Luis Nunez (15-0, 11 KOs), battles Carlos Arrieta (14-0, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico in a 10-round featherweight main event. The co-feature pits hard-hitting Starling Castillo (16-0, 12 KOs) against Otar Eranosyan (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout. And in the televised opener, knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos (13-0, 12 KOs) battles William Foster III (13-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight fight.

To purchase tickets for “The Rumble at Caribe Royale” visit the TICKET LINK on their OFFICIAL SITE. Tickets (you must be 18+) start at $45 for a General Admission seat. VIP Ringside (first row) Seats are available for $150. VIP Ringside Tables are also available for $1,500.00, which includes 10 Seats, Bottle of Champagne and Appetizers with Tableside Cocktail Service Available.

The six fighters appearing in televised bouts boast a combined record of 80-0 and 57 knockouts, which marks the first time ShoBox has featured a tripleheader in which all six fighters enter fight night without a loss in the 20-plus year history of the prospect series.

Several local and international prospects highlight the undercard, including one of the hardest punchers in all of boxing, Ali Izmailov (6-0, 4 KOs) of Malgobek, Russia, taking on the always tough transplanted Panamanian Israel Duffus (20-7, 17 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight battle.

Also scheduled for action is New Haven, CT’s Elvis Figueroa (9-0, 6 KOs) taking on Saint Louis’ Ryan Adams (8-3-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout. In an eight-round super lightweight scrap, Queens, New York’s Shinard Bunch (17-1-1, 15 KOs) will face Kazakhstan’s Shyngyskhan Tazhibay (9-0, 2 KOs) over eight super lightweight rounds; while San Diego lightweight Robert Ramirez (24-3-1, 17 KOs) will take on Colombia’s Rodolfo Puentes (20-8-2, 16 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

And in the night’s opening six-round super welterweight bout, Orlando’s own undefeated Derrick Jackson (5-0, 2 KOs) will look to stay unbeaten against also undefeated Mike Plazola (2-0, 1 KO) from Waterloo, Iowa.

“The Rumble at Caribe Royale” is promoted by Sampson Boxing.

All ticket sales are final. No refunds will be issued. On fight night, doors open at 6 pm. Action begins at 7 pm. The Caribe Royale Resort is located at 8101 World Center Drive in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit their OFFICIAL SITE or call 407.238.8000.