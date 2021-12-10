Salita Promotions adds recently launched PPV.com for Claressa Shields fight

December 10th, 2021

Salita Promotions has added the recently launched PPV.com platform from iNDEMAND to the list of U.S. and Canadian outlets where fans can purchase the world title defense of boxing superstar and first-ever two-division undisputed world champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields live on pay-per-view, as she takes on undefeated #1 ranked challenger Ema Kozin on Saturday, January 29 in Cardiff, Wales.

PPV.com adds a streaming service to iNDEMAND’s existing cable PPV infrastructure and is the only PPV streamer to offer interactive fan engagement during live-action sports events. PPV.com allows viewers to interact with other fans, post comments, and upload video selfies, in addition to other activities.

“It’s very exciting to be partnered with iNDEMAND as one of the first events featured on their new PPV.com platform,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions.

“It is fitting that one of those first offerings will be a superstar of Claressa Shields’ caliber, as she makes her long-awaited U.K. debut against the talented and highly-motivated Ema Kozin. I know that Claressa is looking to make a statement in this fight and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver her matchup, plus three other exciting bouts, to her fanbase in the U.S. and Canada.”

Mark Boccardi, SVP, Programming & Marketing for iNDEMAND, said, “With the addition of PPV.com to our robust cable PPV distribution infrastructure, we now can provide fight promoters like Salita Promotions a one-stop shop to distribute their programming across all PPV platforms, whether on TV or online. We’re also proud to offer consumers a streaming PPV service that’s easy to find, easy to use, and provides interactive features that fans won’t get on any other PPV service during live-action sports.”

The January 29 event will be carried in North America across all PPV platforms, including streaming, cable, satellite and telco. On TV, boxing fans can order the event through Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum, among others (U.S.), as well as leading operators in Canada. Complete PPV distribution details can be found below.

Shields will defend her WBC, WBA and IBF titles against the WBC’s #1 ranked challenger, the undefeated Slovenian Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KOs), in the co-main event of the card which also features U.K. stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams in the highly-anticipated middleweight main event. Additional bouts on the pay-per-view telecast will be announced shortly. The bout was originally scheduled for December 11, but was rescheduled after an injury to Williams.

Shields vs. Kozin is the first in a lucrative multi-fight deal Salita Promotions secured for Claressa with broadcaster SKY Sports in the U.K, and a bout that can set up a highly-anticipated showdown with Savannah Marshall in 2022. Marshall owns an amateur victory over Shields, the only boxing defeat she has ever suffered in the amateur or pro ranks. Shields must emerge victorious on January 29 to clinch her long-awaited revenge match against Marshall.