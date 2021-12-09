Floyd Mayweather deletes post asking fans to stop stealing Pay Per View

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather warned fans about stealing Pay Per View streams illegally as the practice remains rife in boxing.

Days later, the five-weight world champion deleted the post. Nobody knows why.

Ahead of Gervonta Davis fighting Isaac Cruz on the paid platform with Showtime, Mayweather aired his views to millions of followers.

He said: “People risk their lives to entertain you and you are stealing the fight? You are willing to pay for designer things. But you are not willing to pay for the fight?

“When you steal the fight, you are stealing from the fighters. A large portion of the fighter’s pay comes from pay-per-view purchases.

“To get the pay-per-view level, it takes a lot of work. Do what’s right. Support the fighters as you support your friends and family.”

Mayweather reiterated those views in direct interviews with the media attending the Davis vs. Cruz event.

He also ranted about Canelo and his standing in the sport.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Something had gotten Mayweather’s goat as he mentioned steroids in the same breath as Canelo and complained about how the Mexican gets held in such high regard.

“It’s f—ed up that they don’t got ‘Tank’ as one of the top guys pound-for-pound,” said Floyd Mayweather.

“They rate Canelo up there, and Canelo is one of the top guys up there. But he’s not the only guy.”

The fact that Canelo has fully unified the super-middleweight division in just eleven months tells its own story about where both currently sit on the P4P list.

Davis lies eleventh on WBN’s Top 50. At the same time, Canelo is undoubtedly number one.

However, holding a lightweight belt nobody recognizes doesn’t help Davis’ or Mayweather’s case. They have to chase the WBA to order the George Kambosos fight next.

Furthermore, reports surfaced that the WBO will be next in the pecking order, with Vasyl Lomachenko the first in line to battle the Australian lightweight king.

