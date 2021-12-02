Manny Pacquiao ‘revealing something special’ on December 4

Former boxing world champion and Philippines Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao will reveal something special on December 4th.

Taking to social media to begin a new handle called ‘TeamPacquiao_GG,’ the eight-weight titleholder will announce on Saturday.

In adding boxing gloves to a gaming controller, the event remains shrouded in mystery. All will get revealed this weekend.

The confirmation will certainly not have anything to do with a potential return to the ring. However, it could be in a gaming capacity.

Currently, there are several boxing games in the pipeline following the worldwide success of “Fight Night Champion” from EA Sports. They are the leaders in combat console games around the world.

Fans speculate that Pacquiao could become involved in the forthcoming Xbox or Playstation title to be released in 2022.

Others are guessing that it might be something to do with basketball, Pacquiao’s other passion.

Whatever it is, we will find out in a couple of days.

Revealing something special. 🥊🎮

Tune in on Dec. 4 at 2PM | @TeamPacquiao_GG pic.twitter.com/Qd0hwz1XIT — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) December 1, 2021

MANNY PACQUIAO CAREER

Retiring in August after losing to Yordenis Ugas in a welterweight championship bout, Manny Pacquiao enjoyed a stellar career.

His achievements culminated in a multi-million pound fight night opposite Floyd Mayweather, in which both men got rewarded for their considerable contribution to boxing.

Despite the clash failing to ignite, nobody could begrudge the two legends on the payday.

Furthermore, fans can now look forward to the’ Pacman, the new chapter of Presidential possibilities and immortalization in games.

