CONFIRMED: Josh Taylor mandatory will not feature on UK Pay Per View

December 2nd, 2021

Mikey Williams

No sooner had UK fans given a disgruntled reaction to Amir Khan finally facing Kell Brook – albeit – on Pay Per View, good news comes regarding Josh Taylor.

The undisputed Scot’s homecoming mandatory clash with Jack Catterall on February 26 will not add a further pay burden to the British public.

With Khan vs. Brook on February 19, just one week before Taylor vs. Catterall, Sky Sports and BOXXER chiefs decided against a PPV double whammy.

Taylor vs. Catterall will now get broadcast on standard Sky Sports at no extra cost to regular subscribers.

Top Rank and BOXXER announced a pre-event press tour to drum up support for the event, including confirming TV scheduling.

The information read: “Undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor and WBO No. 1 contender Jack “El Gato” Catterall will meet face-to-face. They’ll conduct a two-city press tour to announce their upcoming showdown Saturday, February 26, at The SSE Hydro.

Taylor heads to his native Glasgow in Scotland.

“The bout will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports and stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States.

“The tour kicks off Tuesday, December 7 at The Royal Scots Club in Taylor’s hometown of Edinburgh, Scotland. It moves to London the following day, Wednesday, December 8, at the Sports Direct Flagship store on Oxford Street.

“Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since unifying all four belts in May with a convincing decision over the previously undefeated Jose Ramirez.

“Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs), from Chorley, England, is a former British and WBO Intercontinental champion.”

PAY PER VIEW

WBN understands that Sky Sports Box Office will televise at least four Pay Per View events in 2022, potentially six if big enough events can get made.

Khan vs. Brook is the first of the year and could set a worrying benchmark for UK fans. A price of £24.95 could get locked in – up from the usual £19.95.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury both recently pushed through the average rate. This price tag could now become the cost moving forward in the future.

Furthermore, Khan vs. Brook pricing will get revealed soon.

