Triller Triad heavyweight bout branded ‘life-threatening’ and ‘irresponsible’

November 29th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Triller’s decision to pit a recent heavyweight title challenger and active contender against a retired MMA competitor in full combat took heat this weekend.

On Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, Triller Fight Club presented the first installment of the Triad Combat Series.

In their words, it’s a “revolutionary, new sport leveling the playing field between boxing and MMA.”

To those witnessing Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir, though, it was far from that scenario.

Pulev is a two-time title challenger. He faced Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko and made light work of Mir. The Bulgarian brute took just under two minutes to get the job done.

It was a very one-sided fight.

At one point, Mir was dazed and confused. He didn’t know where he was, and the referee failed to step in quick enough.

Had Pulev been using his killer boxing instinct and not facing an out-of-depth faded MMA star, it could have been a lot worse. ‘The Cobra’ backed off and let Mir attempt to come to his senses.

At one point, Pulev even seemed to urge the referee to stop it. Referee Dan Miragliotta eventually did to avoid a disaster.

But not even the inclusion of Rock gods Metallica could divert attention away from the fact that this Triad Combat series will cause considerable controversy.

It might only take one lousy match-up, like Pulev vs. Mir was, to see a catastrophic ending.

As explained by Triller, “Competitors fought the battles in a specially designed triangular ring utilizing two-minute rounds.

“In addition to Team Captains Quinton’ Rampage’ Jackson for MMA and Shannon ‘Let’s GO Champ’ Briggs, Unified Welterweight Boxing World Champion Errol Spence Jr. was among the celebrities in attendance. Plus, former UFC World Champions Vitor Belfort and Tyron Woodley.

“At the end of the evening, using team scoring, Jackson would lead his MMA charges to a 14-11 victory over Briggs’ team of boxers.”

HEAVYWEIGHT CONCERN

But nothing will erase the memory of Mir being helpless in the corner and Pulev being well within reach of teeing off on him.

You have to praise Pulev for showing the restraint he did.

The clash has since gotten branded ‘life-threatening’ to Mir and ‘irresponsible’ matchmaking by detractors who witnessed the ending.

Not suitable for any combat sport. Work to be done.

