Erika Cruz and Melissa Esquivel ready to rumble in Mexico

November 25th, 2021

Matchroom.

Erika Cruz (13-1, 3 KOs) and Melissa Esquivel (12-1-1, 4 KOs) hosted their final press conference ahead of their 10-round battle for Cruz’s WBA Featherweight Championship.

The fight will take place this Friday, November 26 at the International Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico and will be streamed live globally on DAZN.

The event is presented by Matchroom and DAZN in association with Canelo Promotions and Clase y Talento.

Undercard fighters from the event were also present, including Angel Fierro (18-1, 14 KOs) and his opponent Cristian Bielma (18-3-1, 7 KOs). Fierro will be defending his NABO lightweight title against Bielma in a 10-round battle.

This is what today’s participants stated in their chat with Beto Durán, who hosted the press conference:

Erika Cruz, WBA Featherweight World Champion:

“I feel very good. Thank God first of all for allowing us to be here. I feel good. I’m happy because I’m going to make my first defense.”

“I want to thank Matchroom for giving me the opportunity. I earned this opportunity as a result of having won this title against Jelena Mrdjenovich. My life has changed by being here. Now I am a representative of this belt, and I came to defend it as the great featherweight champion that I am.”

“We are Mexican, and we always give everything in the ring. I know we are going to deliver a fight in which neither person will want to take a step back, but at the same time I came to defend my title. We are going to show what we are made of. We’ve come to show that we are warriors.”

Melissa Esquivel, World Title Challenger:

“I feel happy. Very cheerful. We know what this fight against Erika represents. I come with the mentality and all the desire in the world to be able to deliver a good fight and, God willing, take the belt.”

“It is very difficult to fight a champion. First of all, you have to have the level of a champion, because if you do not have the level of a champion, they will not give you the fight. So, it is very difficult. This training has been very strong. And it’s not just the training; psychologically, it represents something very important to me. I am ready for this and for even bigger things.”

Angel Fierro, NABO Lightweight Champion:

“It is going to be a war. Whenever two Mexicans get into the ring, it is a guaranteed war. I think it’s going to be a good fight. The winners will be the people who watch this fight. I look forward to a great performance this Friday between Cristian Bielma and me.”

“It is a dream come true. I have been working since I was five years old since my career as an amateur. And now being on this stage as a champion with Matchroom is very motivating. I am going to deliver a very good fight and show that I am ready to be a world champion. ”

Cristian Bielma, Lightweight Contender:

“I started to follow him when scored the upset in Puerto Rico. Lightweight is my division, so logically I’ve been paying attention to the champions at this weight. He is a great fighter. I’m excited to fight him. I look forward to a great fight. We are very ready for this battle.”

“I’ve been in boxing for 11 years, so I’ve been looking for an opportunity like this for so long. And now the wait is over. Here is my chance. I am going to enjoy the process. I’m going to go all out in the ring.”