Shawn Porter branded Terence Crawford’s “toughest fight on paper”

November 15th, 2021

Terence Crawford promises a knockout over Shawn Porter despite trainer Brian’ Bomac’ McIntyre labeling the fight his ‘toughest on paper’ before they meet.

“Bud” steps in up class for the first time in a long while. The move comes after completely dominating all his opponents for the last seven years.

Crawford has proven to be far too good. But does that mean he’s facing the correct fighters at the right time? – That’s the big question here.

McIntyre hopes to make it look easier on fight night at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

“On paper, this is the toughest fight of Terence’s career, but we will not know until we actually get in the ring,” said Bomac.

As a trainer, I want this to be the toughest fight for Terence because you will see a better Terence Crawford. The better the fighter, the better that Terence is.”

He added that camp had gone extremely well.

“Something about this camp is very special. We ready. You can’t bring random sparring partners when you are facing someone like Porter.

“We have to search the world for the best of the best.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD vs. SHAWN PORTER

Promoters Bob Arum and Tom Brown are, like the fans, champing at the bit to see these two fighters in the ring.

After a Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions collaboration on a Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder saga, the agreement comes to the benefit of the sport.

“I want to thank Tom Brown for his cooperation. With the companies that we represent cooperating, it will only be good for boxing. We can do bigger and better matches.

“Terence Crawford is the only unified champion sitting on this stage. He unified the 140-pound division.

“Maybe the reason he hasn’t fought other top welterweights, it’s because you guys were hiding them because you didn’t want to put them in with Terence.”

Brown said: “This really is a tremendous fight. I want to congratulate Top Rank for putting this great fight together.

“This is the kind of fight that both the fans and the media have asked for [for some time]. We were able to deliver it [due to both sides].

“Terence Crawford is a great fighter, and he has fought great fighters, but this guy (Porter) right here is on a whole other level.

“Shawn Porter is one of the best welterweights in the world, but also one of the best fighters in the sport.”

It is bubbling nicely with fight week underway.

