Luis Melendez, Andres Cortes score victories on Las Vegas undercard

November 6th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Luis Melendez defeated Thomas Mattice on the undercard of the unification between Mikaela Mayer and Maiva Hamadouche in Las Vegas.

The Puerto Rican upstart (17-1, 13 KOs) notched the biggest win of his career when edging the Cleveland native (17-3-1, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight-round junior lightweight tilt.

All three judges scored the fight 77-75 for Melendez.

Having built an early lead, Melendez held off Mattice’s late rally. Mattice landed 37 more punches over the second half of the fight (81-44).

Further results:

Abdullah Mason (1-0, 1 KO), the 17-year-old southpaw lightweight prodigy from Cleveland, had an eye-opening professional debut, knocking out Jaylan Phillips (1-1, 1 KO) in the second round. Mason had Phillips pinned against the ropes and unloaded with a series of crosses.

Phillips’ knees buckled, and that was enough for referee Robert Hoyle to step in and prevent further carnage.

Las Vegas native Andres “Savage” Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs) had a fitting homecoming, knocking out Filipino veteran Mark Bernaldez (23-5, 17 KOs) in the third round of a junior lightweight bout.

Cortes snapped Bernaldez’s head back with a few crisp right hands, prompting referee Allen Huggins to step in. Bernaldez protested the stoppage, his first knockout defeat in more than three years.

Middleweight Ian Green (15-2, 11 KOs) upset the previously undefeated Tyler Howard (19-1, 11 KOs) by a near-shutout eight-round unanimous decision (79-72 2x and 80-71).

Howard had a point deducted in the fourth round for a shot after the bell. It didn’t get much better for him in the second half of the fight.

Rowdy Legend Montgomery (7-3-1, 5 KOs) lived up to his middle name.

In the third round, the Southern California super middleweight opened the card with a one-punch knockout over Martez McGregor (8-6, 6 KOs).

