Vasyl Lomachenko backed up by heavyweight force for Dec 11 return

November 1st, 2021

Vasyl Lomachenko will have the heavyweight division’s next big thing backing him up on December 11 when the ex-pound for pound king returns to action.

The Ukrainian superstar, a three-weight kingpin, usually saves his virtuoso performances for the New York City spotlight.

Now, he hopes his next oversized challenge is not a bridge too far.

Lomachenko returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 11, for a 12-round lightweight showdown against former world champion Richard “RC” Commey.

The lightweight collision marks boxing’s return to the “Big Room” at Madison Square Garden for the first time in nearly two years.

Terence Crawford defended his welterweight title with a riveting knockout over Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas before the pandemic put a block on those kinds of events.

Boxing is back in the ‘Big Apple” big time. There’ll be plenty of interest.

For one, Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum cant’ wait.

“It is only fitting that the great Lomachenko headlines the highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden,” said Arum.

“However, Richard Commey can never be counted out, as he’s a tough fighter who carries huge power in both hands.”

HEAVYWEIGHT CO-FEATURE

In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated heavyweight sensation Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson will battle Oleksandr Teslenko.

Lomachenko-Commey and Anderson-Teslenko will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The event follows the 2021 Heisman Ceremony.

Puerto Rican junior middleweight standout Xander Zayas and middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, will also see action on this special New York City fight night.

Furthermore, Arum added: “Jared Anderson is a future heavyweight champion. But I expect Teslenko to be his toughest challenge to date.

“I also can’t wait to see what Xander and Nico do next. They are two of the most charismatic and exciting young fighters in the sport.”

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment, tickets starting at $56 go on sale, Tuesday, November 2 at noon ET and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or MSG.com.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.