Shakur Stevenson fight part of ‘record-breaking’ Sky Sports viewing figures

October 26th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Breaking out on Sky Sports as a two-weight world champion and superstar of the future, Shakur Stevenson is now enjoying success on both sides of the Atlantic.

Sky, who linked with Top Rank when Eddie Hearn took Matchroom Boxing to DAZN, enjoyed record-breaking numbers in one day on October 24th.

In the early hours, Stevenson dominated Jamel Herring. The American became a double-weight-class world title-holder with the WBO.

Stevenson was in irresistible form. In the process, the Olympic medalist broke into the WBN Top 30 pound-f0r-pound.

SKY SPORTS

Releasing a statement on the viewing figures, Stevenson took credit. And not to mention Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United in the Premier League.

There’s no way you’re sleeping without a watch of these 🍿 🎥 Today’s five-star performance 🤩 #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/G6Aey0b88Z — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2021

“Boxing contributed to the unprecedented audience numbers. The Fight Night International coverage of the super-featherweight title fight between Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson from State Farm Arena in Arizona on Sky Sports Arena,” said Sky Sports.

“Sky Sports News covered all the headlines. The breaking news through the channel’s rolling editorial coverage.

VARIETY

Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht said: “We’re proud to offer such a variety of exciting live sporting events to millions of households across the UK. All delivered by award-winning production teams.

“For over 30 years, Sky Sports has brought viewers together for the unmissable moments only live sport can provide.

“It’s great to see the appeal of live sport is stronger than ever.”

TOP RANK

When the deal got struck, Top Rank VP Todd Duboef stated: “For decades, Sky has been the leading sports brand in the UK.

“The world’s most significant sporting events and boxing matches have been cultivated under the Sky banner.

“Top Rank is honored to partner with Sky to continue to grow the sport both locally and globally for years to come,” he said.

The fruits of that partnership are being felt between the two companies as future Pay Per View events get worked out.

Top Rank and Sky Sports hold firm plans to showcase their top British stars and world champions on UK PPV in 2022.

The deal doesn’t include Tyson Fury, though.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.