Beterbiev vs. Browne event labeled “The Triple Crown of Boxing”

October 25th, 2021

As officially announced last week, a mega boxing night is set for Friday, December 17 at the Bell Center in Montreal.

Three world championship fights and four world belts will be contested there as part of this gala presented by Top Rank and Groupe Yvon Michel.

As the main attraction, unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (16-0-0, 16 KOs) will face WBC # 1 contender Marcus Browne (24-1-0, 16 KOs). The IBF & WBC light heavyweight titles belonging to the proud Chechen will be at stake in this explosive fight.

A Montrealer by adoption, Beterbiev is at the top of his game. In a fight against him, no one has so far been able to reach the limit. His mandatory New Jersey contender is a 30-year-old southpaw veteran who is known for his superior skills and intelligence in the ring. Beterbiev-Browne is a fight that will keep all spectators on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

In the super welterweight division, ex-IBF World Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-1-0) will have the opportunity to regain her title against the powerful IBF # 5 rated Cynthia Lozano (9-0-0, 7 KOs) from Monterrey, Mexico.

Dicaire will be in her 6th career world championship fight. She will try to become the 4th pugilist in Quebec to regain a world belt after Lou Brouillard in 1933, Arturo Gatti in 2004, and Jean Pascal in 2019.

“I am absolutely excited to participate in an event of this magnitude. Three world championships on the same map, it’s an incredible evening, never seen before! Following my loss to Clarissa Shields, I mentioned that I was going to use this experience as a springboard, to come back stronger. Now is my chance and I guarantee I will take it,” DiCaire said.

Quebec light flyweight Kim Clavel (14-0-0, 2 KOs), who very recently captured the WBC Silver title, will try to dethrone WBC champion Yesenia Gomez (18-5-3, 6 KOs). Gomez will defend her position for the 5th time since 2018. Clavel could become the 19th Quebec pugilist to conquer a world boxing title, from Jack Delaney in 1925 to the GYM’s Joachim Alcine in 2007.

“At last! After 15 years of boxing, my dream is coming true. I finally arrive at the most exciting moment of my athletic life: stepping into the ring for a world championship title. I know that facing Yesenia Gomez, who has been the longtime WBC light flyweight champion, is a tall order. I’m ready mentally and physically, I have what it takes to emerge victorious from this fight with the WBC light flyweight belt around my waist,” Clavel commented.

This mega boxing night will be organized by Top Rank and Groupe Yvon Michel, a presentation of Mise-O-Jeu.

For GYM, it will be the 50th, 51st and 52 world championship fights in its history, which began in 2004.

Tickets went on sale on Saturday, October 23).