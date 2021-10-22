Floyd Mayweather adamant Gervonta Davis prediction is now coming true

Esther Lin

A few years ago, boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather told Gervonta Davis he’d follow in his footsteps. Mayweather now believes that prediction is coming true.

Speaking at the official presser for a colossal Pay Per View featuring Davis and new Mayweather protege Rolando “Rolly” Romero, the former pound-for-pound king was adamant about the fight’s status in the sport.

Right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe waxed lyrical about the event on social media, taking on all detractors who state Davis is not a bonafide PPV headliner.

Ellerbe stated the purchases and sell-out arenas don’t lie. Mayweather is one hundred percent in agreement.

“Tank is doing record-breaking numbers,” pointed out Mayweather. “I always told him it would come in due time.

“I told him that the same way I sell out arenas, you’re going to do the same thing one day. He had patience, and that’s what we’re doing.”

He continued: “These are two great fighters. And when I say great, I mean that every time they go out there, they produce.

“Tank is a young kid from Baltimore who had a dream. He’s been through a lot. He fought his way to the top.

“You have to commend him for that. No matter what anyone says, he earned his stripes.

“I believe ‘Tank’ is one of the best fighters in the world. ‘Rolly’ says he wants to fight the best. Come December 5. It’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

On Romero’s chances as the underdog, the five-weight ruler says it’s up to the challenger to take the title.

“Rolly is tough. He’ll fight anybody, and that eagerness makes this an intriguing matchup. He wants to prove he’s the best.

“He’s also a hell of a puncher. Every time we presented an opponent to him, he’s accepted every one of them.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PREDICTION

Airing his prediction for the bout, Floyd Mayweather concluded: “These guys are the future of boxing. I don’t see this fight going the distance.

“Two undefeated knockout artists. Two champions. December 5, I’ll see everyone there.”

Davis is already a three-weight belt-holder, dependent on which straps you include in the haul. Several WBA wins don’t count in many eyes, but that hasn’t stopped his promoters from billing him as one in the media.

Whatever the case may be, Davis is undoubtedly the future of Pay Per View. With Mayweather in his corner and the pulling power of Ellerbe and Mayweather Promotions, the sky is the limit for the ‘young kid from Baltimore.’

