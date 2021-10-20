Denzel Bentley added to Zach Parker undercard on Nov 6

October 20th, 2021

FORMER British Middleweight champion Denzel Bentley will return to action at Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday November 6, live on BT Sport.

The Battersea man, 26, will face Wednesbury hopeful Sam Evans (10-1-1, 3 KOs) in a non-title ten rounder.

Bentley (14-1-1, 12 KOs) who hasn’t boxed since losing his title against Felix Cash in April said: “It’s just nice to be back.

“I was meant to box last month, but the fight never happened and when we got offered this fight I took it right away. I am always in the gym and ready.

“I am pleased it’s an opponent like Sam because he will let his hands go and should be full of ambition. I don’t want full camps for knock over jobs.

“Sam knows that if he can get past me he’ll be right in the big title picture, but I can’t allow anyone to eat from my plate again. I can’t wait for this fight.”

Woodville’s Zach Parker (21-0, 15 KOs) headlines the talent stacked card and defends his WBO International Super-Middleweight championship against Manchester’s Marcus Morrison (24-4, 16 KOs)

The champion won’t just be risking his crown, but also his status as number one contender in the rankings for the WBO World title held by Canelo Alvarez when he faces Morrison.

Massive Stoke-on-Trent ticket seller Nathan Heaney (13-0, 5 KOs) will meet Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Sladan Janjanin (30-8, 23 KOs) for the vacant IBO International Middleweight title.

Also in eight round action is exciting Southampton hope Ryan Garner (10-0, 6 KOs) who goes in against Portugal’s Pedro Manuel Gomes (9-1, 2 KOs).

In another eight rounder Irish Welterweight prospect Dylan Moran (15-1, 6 KOs) returns after almost 12 months on the sidelines.

Scotland’s former World Youth amateur champion Willy Hutchinson (13-1, 9 KOs) has his first contest since losing against Lennox Clarke in a British and Commonwealth Super-Middleweight title fight in March and faces Westbury’s Anthony Fox (8-13-4) over eight rounds.

Northampton Super-Lightweight Eithan James (6-0) and Dubliner Willo Hayden (1-0) are both scheduled to box six rounders.

Telford pair, Super-Lightweight Macauley Owen (1-0, 1 KO) and Bantamweight debutant Raheem Muhammed are in four round action.