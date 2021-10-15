Taylor Duerr vs Alante Green for NABF/USBA Cruiserweight titles next month

October 15th, 2021

Undefeated cruiserweight’s Taylor Duerr and Alante Green will do battle in a 10-round fight for the NABF and USBA Cruiserweight titles in the headline bout at “Rosemont Rumble” on Wednesday, November 24th at The Dome at the Ballpark in Rosemont, Illinois.

The fight card is promoted by Hitz Boxing

“This is a terrific main event with a lot on the line. You have two undefeated fighters, who not only want to stay undefeated, but the winner will be ranked in two sanctioning organizations, which will open up their path to a world title opportunity, This bout is very special as well for me personally as I built up (former cruiserweight champion) O’Neil Bell.

“He fought several fights right here in Rosemont, and I am happy to be able to stage a fight like this where the winner will be in contention for those very belts that O’Neil won. ” said Bobby Hitz of Hitz Boxing Promotions.

Duerr of Detroit, Michigan, has a record of 11-0-2 with seven knockouts.

The 31 year-old Duerr is a five-year professional who has wins over Matt Cameron (1-0-1) and Neller Obregon (11-2-1). In his last bout, Duerr won a unanimous decision over Josue Obando on September 10th in Detroit.

“I am looking forward to the fight I don’t run or dodge anybody. I am excited for this opportunity. My and and Alante’s style match up well. If he wants to stand in front of me and trade, I will stop him in four rounds. I wear a “D” on my chest over my heart, because everywhere I go, the city of Detroit is with me,” said Taylor Deurr

Green, 29 of Cleveland, Ohio, has a record of 8-0-1 with five knockouts.

The five-year professional began his career at heavyweight, and has a win over Santino Turnbow (4-1). In his last bout, Green won the WBC USNBC Cruiserweight title with a unanimous decision over Stivens Bujaj (17-3-1) on June 4th in Newark, Ohio.

“It’s going to be a good fight and I am coming to win. I am going to bring all of the titles back to Cleveland. Taylor better come ready on November 24th,” said Green.

The full card will be announced shortly.