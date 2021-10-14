Mike Tyson reveals why Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are all-time greats

October 14th, 2021

Mikey Williams

After witnessing what he says was an all-time great heavyweight battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, Mike Tyson also gave big props to one man.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” praised the work of Wilder’s trainer, Malik Scott, for an amazing turnaround that kept the former champion in the fight.

Wilder lasted eleven rounds and dropped Fury two more times until finally succumbing to a vast weight difference.

Tyson believes what the vast majority of the boxing community is on board with, that Fury and Wilder secured their places in the top division history books.

Revealing why he sees the third fight as one of the best, Tyson aired his views.

“The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight will go down as one of greatest, not for skill but for action and excitement,” pointed out Tyson.

“That fight was all guts, heart, and determination. Everybody won Saturday night. The fight was bigger than the hype. Both of them reached all-time great status.”

MIKE TYSON PRAISE

Singling out the one solitary figure making his debut that night, Tyson was full of praise to Wilder’s new mentor.

“Wilder’s coach Malik Scott won the night with great coaching,” he said.

“When you are an amateur, you have a coach. They nurture you, guide you, and are with you every step of the way.

“Once you turn pro, you get a trainer. A trainer is in your life as long as the checks are coming,” Tyson added.

DEONTAY WILDER RETURN

Scott will certainly be required again as Wilder will continue his career despite reports over a possible retirement.

“The Bronze Bomber” has several options that could culminate in an undisputed heavyweight title shot, provided he gets back to winning ways.

A warm-up opponent could be followed by a huge Pay Per View fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. in late 2022 before a crack at the eventual winner of Fury vs. Usyk in 2023.

By that time, Wilder will be 37 and leaning more towards hanging up his gloves. But for now, the big-punching American is back in the big time and firmly in the mix for the most lucrative events around.

