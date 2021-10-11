Nasty knockouts for Liam Smith and Troy Williamson, Jamie Mitchell wins

October 11th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Liam Smith took out Anthony Fowler with a hellacious punch at the Liverpool Docklands Arena as the former world champion kept his title dreams alive.

“Beefy” took some excellent shots from Fowler early on as both men suffered cuts in the opening few rounds. But during the mid-rounds, Smith’s world-class pedigree proved to be the difference.

Dropping Fowler twice in the eighth, the second of which was a sickening thud, saw Smith labeled the winner instantly.

Smith could now face Troy Williamson for the British title or go for one more big scalp at 154 before moving up in weight.

Williamson defeated Ted Cheeseman in another nasty knockout to take the Lonsdale belt from the 26-year-old.

Also on the bill, American Jamie “The Miracle” Mitchell left no doubt about her ambitions. She became the new WBA [118-pound] bantamweight champion.

Mitchell defeated local Shannon Courtenay after a majority decision by the judges.

The bantamweight title was vacant when Courtenay lost it on the scale. According to WBA rules, she would not get declared champion if she had won the fight.

However, Mitchell did an excellent job in the ring to win the crown.

She is called “The Miracle” about a hard life story that accompanies her existence. She follows the guidance of former boxer Dewey Cooper at the Mayweather Gym after becoming an amateur star.

Mitchell made a great fight against a tenacious boxer like Courtenay, who carried the weight of a right leg injury plus the weigh-in episode.

Two psychological aspects can affect an athlete’s performance, but Courtenay showed passion by not giving in during the tough test against Mitchell.

With an outstanding style and physical condition, the Californian completed her ninth fight to remain undefeated.

