Tyson Fury recovers from Deontay Wilder knockdowns again, wins epic

October 10th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder engaged in one of the greatest heavyweight battles of the modern era as an epic trilogy came to an end.

In an incredible back-and-forth that included five knockdowns and countless exchanges, Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title and lineal crown.

“The Gypsy King” kept his title with an eleventh-round TKO win over former long-time champion Wilder.

The event went down on an ESPN+ and FOX Sports pay-per-view live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) scored three knockdowns in all, the final two in the eleventh session, sending the raucous crowd of 15,820 into a frenzy.

The rematch victor got off to a hot start in the first round, landing quick one-two’s while Wilder worked the jab to the body.

A hard right toward the end of the round punctuated it for Fury, as did another in the second.

The action heated up in the third when a big Fury right sent Wilder tumbling to the canvas. The game slugger from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, rose to his feet. He survived the follow-up until the bell rang moments later.

DEONTAY WILDER KNOCKDOWNS

With Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) on unsteady legs in the fourth, Fury pounced, looking to finish him off. But just when it appeared that the fight was about to end, the “Bronze Bomber” uncorked a perfect short right followed by another, planting Fury to the mat.

Fury made it to his feet but was down again moments later when another Wilder flurry floored him. The bell rang seconds after he got up.

Wilder started strong in the fifth, blasting Fury with more rights. The “Gypsy King” maintained his composure, digging to the body in close quarters.

The inside work slowly wore Wilder down. He was dropped again in the tenth from another Fury right. Then a third and final time in the eleventh via a crunching right cross. Referee Russell Mora mercifully rescued the brave warrior, ending the fight at 1:10 of the round.

Calls for a fourth clash soon followed. However, Fury has a mandatory obligation if he cannot seal an undisputed collision with Oleksandr Usyk in the next 30 days.

