KAPOW! Joker vs Batman as Usyk and Fury build to undisputed collision

September 29th, 2021

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are on a collision course for an undisputed battle for heavyweight domination in the next twelve months.

Holding all the belts between them, Usyk and Fury could be weeks or months away from signing on the dotted line to meet in 2022.

If a deal gets completed, it would see the two best top division boxers of their generation fight it out for the sport’s ultimate accolade.

Fury has to come through Deontay Wilder for the second time before any serious negotiations can occur.

The consensus is that Fury will again defeat Wilder and set up what amounts to a showdown between the two most complete heavyweights in the business.

Granted that Usyk has a rematch clause with Anthony Joshua, but this can easily be worked around if all sides are willing to negotiate.

Joshua may want to get back to winning ways and try out a few new things before facing Usyk again. It was plain to see he was out-boxed and bereft of ideas when they fought last weekend.

That scenario would give Usyk and Fury time to scrap for all the marbles in the interim before the winner gives Joshua a shot at the end of 2022.

UNDISPUTED STEP-ASIDE

Pride may have a big say in that matter, though. Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn may not want to step aside.

Would they let two other fighters have the honor of fighting in the first-ever four-belt undisputed heavyweight title battle ever?

Hard to see it in the modern era.

Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, and Mike Tyson ruled the division with only three significant straps. The WBO hadn’t factored in the equation until Lewis retired in the early 2000s.

Joshua and Hearn would be unlikely to hand the distinction over to Usyk and Fury.

Nonetheless, If Fury beats Wilder and Usyk defeats Joshua again in the first half of 2022 – as bookmakers think they will – it could be on by the last quarter of next year.

JOKER vs. BATMAN

The colossal event would see The Joker take on Batman once again. It would represent a coincidental boxing meeting of comic book characters.

Back in 2015, Fury turned up to a press conference dressed as Batman to spook Wladimir Klitschko. It worked too.

Then just last week, Usyk dressed as the Joaquin Phoenix Joker for his press conference for AJ. Now, the adversaries have the opportunity to battle for world domination once again.

KAPOW!

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.