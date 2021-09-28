World Boxing Council President unsure if “demoralized” AJ wants Usyk II

September 28th, 2021

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is unsure whether Anthony Joshua will want to face Oleksandr Usyk again in a rematch.

The WBC figurehead commented on what he sees as a “re-adjustment” of boxing’s glamor division. A smaller man managed to reign against the “super-heavyweight” beasts for the first time since David Haye in 2011.

Usyk provided a masterclass in how to deal with a much bulkier but less skillful fighter. Sulaiman questioned whether AJ would want any more of that domination immediately.

“On Saturday, there was a big surprise in England when the Ukrainian hero Oleksandr Usyk defeated the wide favorite Anthony Joshua in a stadium crowded with thousands of fans.

“It was all part of a crafty strategy, smart boxing, speed, and heart that Usyk employed to take over the WBO, IBF, and WBA belts.

“Few gave the Ukrainian a chance to win, as he has been moving up from cruiserweight, and Joshua was considered a great champion.

“There is a contract for a rematch, but I saw a Joshua very demoralized at the end. It will be a matter of time to know if he will seek revenge – or not,” said Sulaiman.

He added: “Former WBC world heavyweight champion, also from Ukraine, Vitali Klitschko, was there in the front row.

“Vitali is the current governor of Kyiv, the capital of the country, and he was a great host during our 57th convention in 2018.”

Joshua stated in the aftermath of his second career defeat that he wants the return. The consensus is the Briton will insist on UK home advantage again.

This scenario remains up in the air, though. Usyk has been on the road since 2015 and may want to fight his corner for a Ukraine homecoming.

Many see it as the least he deserves. However, that point will come down to discussions between both sides once the dust has firmly settled on the victory.

At present, a mass of social media discontent seems to be following this fight like a bad smell.

