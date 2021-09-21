Fighter Locker stars in action this Thursday night

September 21st, 2021

Four Dominican fighters managed by Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker will be in action this Thursday at Teo Cruz Boxing Coliseum in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Two-time Olympian Leonel de los Santos (3-0, 3 KOs), pro-debuting light heavyweight Roki Berroa, super welterweight Orlando Perez (8-0, 6 KOs), and pro-debuting super welterweight Juan Solano are all slated to be fighting.

Santos takes on lightweight Andres “El Indomable” Zapata (9-10, 6 KOs) in a 6-round bout.

In 4-round matches, southpaw Solano meets Dioni Cadelaria Martinez (0-2) and Berroa faces pro-debuting Orlando Peralta Beltran, while Perez goes for his ninth consecutive win without a loss against Angelo “El Olmpico” Munoz (18-19, 11 KOs).

“This is a big moment for these fighters all fighting in their home city for the first time as professionals,” Roach said.

“Leonel, Juan and Roki fought all over the world together, but this is their first time at home, so this is special to them. I will be traveling down to be with them and i am really looking forward to watching these guys display their talent.

“This is my first time to watch live professional boxing in the Dominican Republic and I’m excited to team up with Shaun Boxing for the event.”