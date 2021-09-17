Undefeated super featherweight prospect Daniel Bailey returns this month

September 17th, 2021

Undefeated super featherweight Daniel “G.D.F.E.” Bailey (7-0, 4 KOs) is a young, military man who will be in Boston for the first time.

Rather than sightseeing, though, he’s all business as he prepares for his September 25th fight on “Fight Night On The Charles III” at Mosley’s On The Charles in the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts.

Vertex Promotions, which will promoted “Fight Night On The Charles II” on Friday night, Sept. 24, also presents “Fight Night On The Charles at Moseley’s III,” as well as the USA Boxing-sanctioned amateur card, 2021 New England Championships, Saturday afternoon, all at “Mosley’s On The Charles.”

Bailey (7-0, 4 KOs), who fights out of Miami by way of Tampa (FL), will make his New England debut against an opponent to be finalized in a 4-round bout. A 4-time U.S. Army and 2012 Ringside National champion, Bailey is the cousin of multiple world champion Randall Bailey.

Most would think this Army veteran would try to visit Bunker Hill, Lexington and Concord where the Revolutionary War started, or any of the other many historic attractions for tourists in Boston. Forget that he’s not even attending Friday night’s show, never mind visit the nearby city.

“After the weigh in (Friday afternoon),” the 25-year-old Bailey said, “I’ll be resting in my room until Saturday. I don’t take anyone lightly. But I am excited to be fighting there for the first time and I’m ready to perform for the crowd. This trip is all business, I’m not on vacation.”

This will mark the active fighter’s sixth fight in 2021, possibly the most for any American fighter during the pandemic. In his last fight this past July in Miami, Bailey won a 4-round unanimous decision against Mike Fowler.

“I’m a man on a mission,” Bailey explained. “I want to end the year with a 10-0, 7 knockouts record. I’ve put pressure on myself because, I want to look great while winning. I’m a lot surer of myself as a professional than I was as an amateur. I’m still the same kid I was the first time I walked into the gym at an 11-year-old. I always put in overtime world that I’m not asked to do.”

Saturday night’s card will be headlined by undefeated welterweight prospect Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (11-0, 9 KOs) of Lawrence (MA), in an 8-round bout against Danny “Venado” Flores (15-24-1, 8 KOs).

In the 6-round co-featured event, undefeated welterweight prospect James “The Slim Reaper” Perella (8-0, 5 KOs), fighting out of Mansfield, Massachusetts, takes on Mexican veteran Isias Martin Cardona Gonzales (26-22, 18 KOs). Perella is a 4-time USA New England Championships and 4-time New England Golden Gloves Champion.

Another promising prospect, Weymouth, MA junior welterweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff (3-0, 2 KOs), and Dorchester (MA) featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion, will be in action in 4-round bouts versus TBAs.

Lynn (MA) light heavyweight James Perkins (5-0-1, 4 KOs) takes on Trevor Ollison (0-2-1), while pro-debuting Marcus Davidson is matched against fellow Kansan Austin Reed Ward (0-8) in a pair 4-rounders.

Undefeated ABF American West and NBA Continental champion, 23-year-old Albany (NY) welterweight RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (13-0, 10 KOs) will headline Friday evening’s show in the 8-round lightweight match versus Uganda-native Philip “The Hunter” Adyaka (7-15, 4 KOs), who is fighting out of Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Cards are subject to change.

Tickets for both shows are on sale for $95.00 (row 1), $85.00 (2nd row), $65.00 (3rd row), $55.00 (general admission) and $45.00 (standing room). Contact any of the competing fighters to purchase tickets, limited availability at the door.

Doors will open at 7 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on both evenings.

Saturday afternoon’s (2-5 pm. ET.) amateur show will require a separate admission ($20.00 per person) on sale at the door.