Anthony Joshua “looks like a cruiserweight” ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

September 16th, 2021

Heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua, looks lean and mean ahead of his clash with Oleksandr Usyk in just nine days.

“AJ” is finalizing his camp for the battle against his mandatory challenger. He seems to have shed a significant amount of beef.

Joshua usually boasts a massive physique heading into his contests but posted photos from camp this week that caused a stir.

Usually scaling around 240 to 250 pounds, Joshua certainly looks around the 230-pound mark in his latest snaps.

Some fans took it a little to the extreme, though, and guestimated that the British brute was more like a cruiserweight. Highly unlikely.

Stating his trimmer look was “Strategic Warfare,” Joshua is in the shape of his life – no matter how you look at it.

Anthony Joshua in Tottenham

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspurs are set to host Joshua on September 25th. Chairman Daniel Levy cannot wait for the world’s boxing spotlight to fall on their home ground.

Levy said: “This is a huge occasion for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Anthony Joshua is an icon in the world of sport.

“To have him fight here in London N17 against a top opponent in Oleksandr Usyk will be amazing for the area of Tottenham.

“This event will once again showcase the stadium’s ability to take the hosting of world-class sporting occasions to the next level. We cannot wait for September 25.”

SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development, Sky Sports, added: “Anthony Joshua is back, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in an epic evening of World Heavyweight Title action on September 25.

“We’ve followed Anthony Joshua’s enthralling journey since the very start. Now Ukraine’s pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk stands in the way of ‘AJ’s’ ultimate ambition of becoming an undisputed world champion [in a fight against Tyson Fury].

“The unbeaten Usyk is returning to the city where he struck gold at the same Olympic Games as Joshua. We know him well from that dramatic win over Tony Bellew and a breathless battle with Derek Chisora.

“I couldn’t be more delighted after working for two years to secure a spectacular Heavyweight showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It’s a stunning backdrop for fight fans as Joshua vs. Usyk lights up London.”

Reports suggest Joshua vs. Usyk could be the final time UK fans see their icon on Sky Sports Box Office before DAZN becomes his permanent home.

WBN understands that a deal renewal could still happen, though. And that would keep Joshua on the paid platform.

