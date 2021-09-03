Ja’Rico O’Quinn battles Saul Sanchez of Sept 24 ShoBox edition

September 3rd, 2021

ShoBox: The New Generation returns with a three-fight telecast headlined by an exciting matchup featuring two rising bantamweight prospects and ShoBox returnees as Ja’Rico O’Quinn takes on Saul Sanchez Friday, September 24 live on SHOWTIME at 10:35 p.m. ET/PT from Main Street in Broken Arrow, Okla.

O’Quinn vs. Sanchez headlines a tripleheader that features six prospects who boast a combined record of 72-2-1, including two fighters who are ranked inside the top 10 by one of the four major sanctioning bodies.

In the 10-round bantamweight main event bout, the 26-year-old Detroit native O’Quinn (14-0-1, 8 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since January 2020 against Sanchez (16-1, 9 KOs), a once-beaten prospect who has fought four times since O’Quinn last entered the ring. The co-main event pits undefeated featherweight prospects Jayvon Garnett (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Reynaldo Nunez (11-0, 8 KOs) against each other in a ten-round bout and Alejandro Guerrero (12-1, 9 KOs) faces the undefeated Otar Eranosyan (9-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight contest that opens the telecast.

The event is promoted by Salita Promotions.

“In our main event, we have an excellent style matchup featuring two returning ShoBox fighters that with a win, are both on the verge of becoming contenders,” said Gordon Hall, executive producer of ShoBox: The New Generation. “The co-feature brings two new, undefeated faces to ShoBox in a fight for recognition and advancement. The opener features two amateur standouts – a new face in bruiser Otar Eranosyan, and a ShoBox veteran in Alejandro Guerrero, a fighter that we had high expectations for. On ShoBox, we have had 15 fighters who lost on the series and went on to become a world titlist and with a victory, Guerrero can get right back on track for that pursuit.”

“I am honored to promote this excellent September 24 ShoBox event that features crossroad fights from top-to-bottom,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita. “We are doing the fights in a unique outside setting in beautiful Downtown Broken Arrow, Okla., with real fight fans who love good action fights.”

O’Quinn vs. Sanchez – 10-Round Bantamweight Main Event Bout

Previously rated in the top-ten in the world by the WBO at 115 pounds, O’Quinn last fought at 118 pounds in a dominating unanimous decision over Oscar Vasquez in the 250th edition of ShoBox in January 2020. Ranked as the No. 1 amateur bantamweight in the country compiling a record of 130-18 before turning professional in 2015, O’Quinn boasts blazing-fast hands and an ability to throw effortless combinations. A fan favorite in his hometown of Detroit, he was busy in 2018 and 2019, winning three times in each year, with five of the six fights taking place in his home state of Michigan.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment,” said O’Quinn. “I can’t wait to show my talent to the world again. I don’t really know much about him, but he better learn all he can about me. Not that it will help him any. I’m going to win because there are levels to this and he is not on my level. That will be very apparent quickly. I’m a strong force in the bantamweight division. Training is going good but it’s hard. I train hard and fight easy.”

The 24-year-old Sanchez, who is ranked No. 8 by the WBA at 118 pounds, is riding a four-fight winning streak. His last time out, Sanchez made quick work of Frank Gonzalez, knocking him down three times en route to a first-round stoppage. The Pacoima, Calif. native scored an eighth-round stoppage of Brandon Benitez in an entertaining and all-action fight in his ShoBox debut in May 2019. He dropped his next fight, a split decision to Edwin Rodriguez, but rebounded with a unanimous decision over Victor Trejo Garcia to jumpstart his winning streak. Trained by Manny Robles, Sanchez is the younger brother of 19-1 professional featherweight Emilio Sanchez.

“This is the biggest fight of my career on the biggest stage of my career, and I’m not going to let this opportunity pass me by,” said Sanchez. “I’m going to show everyone watching on SHOWTIME that I belong with the big boys. O’Quinn is a good fighter but I’m going to give him his first loss. I’m at a point in my career where I need to make that turning point to a world title shot, and that time is now.”

Garnett vs. Nunez – 10-Round Super Featherweight Bout

Jayvon Garnett hails from the boxing talent-laden city of Cincinnati, Ohio, where he first put on a pair of boxing gloves at the age of six. He had a stellar amateur career fighting over 110 times, developing his style and sharpening his skills in Ohio’s very competitive amateur boxing scene. The 26-year-old is coming off his career-best professional win, a unanimous decision over the once-beaten Jose Argel in June. Combining exceptional quickness and accuracy with a propensity for power, the 5’3” Garnett stopped five of his first six professional opponents. He has won his last four contests on the scorecards, all unanimously.

“It feels great to be fighting on SHOWTIME,” said Garnett. “I always dreamed of fighting on big platforms, but never dreamed it would be ShoBox for my first TV fight. I don’t know much about my opponent, but I will win this fight because I’m smarter. In the ring, I’m a boxer and a thinker, but I also have heavy punches. With this victory, I’m going to the next level up the ladder and getting closer to being in the world rankings.”

A decorated amateur in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Plata’s Luis Reynaldo Nunez started boxing at age eight and went on to win a number of national championships as a member of the Dominican national team, including gold in the 2016 Youth Championship. A fan-friendly pressure fighter with heavy hands, Nunez turned professional at 18, passing every test put in front of him in his native country. His unblemished resume includes a unanimous decision over then 20-3-1 Eliezer Aquino and a fourth-round KO over then once-beaten Giovanni Gutierrez.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be fighting on SHOWTIME,” said the 21-year-old Nunez, who will be fighting outside of the Dominican Republic for the first time. “My opponent is a good fighter but I am here to show him what happens against real competition. Thanks to my team for getting me this opportunity and I look forward to making a splash on national television.”

Guerrero vs. Eranosyan – Eight-Round Lightweight Bout

Fighting out of Houston, Texas, Guerrero is a big-punching prospect who will be making his third appearance on ShoBox, looking to improve his record to 2-1 on the prospect development series. He won a closely contested slugfest via majority decision over Jose Angulo in March 2020, but was upset by Abraham Montoya in February. A celebrated amateur who won two junior national titles, the 23-year-old “Pork Chop” has sparred with the likes of world champions Mikey Garcia and Brandon Rios at the famed Garcia Boxing Academy in California.

“Training is going great,” said Guerrero. “I’ve been in shape for two months so now it’s just touching up basic stuff here and there with my technique. I know Eranosyan will be tough, so we’re going in with a strong mind knowing he can fight. I’m training hard because I will have to be more than ready. The guy will not be a walk in the park. But I have a different mentality now. The last fight, I went in with the mentality of ‘I can beat everybody.’ This one, I have to go in with a smart mind and actually box the guy and use all my skills.”

Ranked No. 9 by the WBA at 130 pounds, Eranosyan was a highly decorated Georgian amateur who has transitioned seamlessly into the paid ranks. The 27-year-old didn’t turn professional until August 2020, but has already fought nine times. Now based in Miami Beach, Fla., “Pitbull” owns two notable fourth-round KOs over the 32-4 Juan Carlos Pena, including in his last time out on August 13. Eranosyan will make his ShoBox debut as he fights for the seventh time in 2021, which also marks his first pro fight outside of Florida.

“I haven’t studied Guerrero too much, but I watched a couple fights and he’s a good fighter with very good punching power and very good stamina,” said Eranosyan. “I’m adding a lot of stamina training and working on my legs for this fight to be ready for him. I don’t know exactly what will happen, but simply I am the best in the division, so I will win.”