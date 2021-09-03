Hopey Price expected to make statement against Zahid Hussain on Saturday night

September 3rd, 2021

📷Dave Thompson

Dave Coldwell believes Hopey Price will make a statement against Zahid Hussain on Saturday night.

Price will fight in front of his home fans as he features on a huge show that takes place at Headingley Stadium.

Josh Warrington tackles Maurico Lara for the second time and Coldwell believes the size of the show will bring out the best in his man.

As well as Warrington taking on Lara, Conor Benn will be in action as he faces the dangerous Adrian Granados, and Katie Taylor defends her world titles against Jennifer Han.

Price is amongst high quality company as he faces the biggest test of his career against Hussein.

“Hopey will relish nights like this. I know it,” buzzed Coldwell ahead of fight night. “He’s had exposure on big shows before like when he went to Saudi Arabia on the AJ v Ruiz bill but this is a big stadium event in his own city and that’s massive. He’s still a young fighter but nights like these will give him a taste of what it’s like and push him on to get to that stage.”

On Hussain, Coldwell added, “It’s a solid test for Hopey and one that he’s taking very early in his career. People forget that he’s only had five fights but he’s in the gym non-stop against top fighters so I know he’s ready for a test like this. A win will really make people sit up and take notice because I believe that we’re looking at a really big prospect.”