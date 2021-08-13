Full undercard set for Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas Pay Per View

August 13th, 2021

Former world champions and all-action brawlers Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and “Vicious” Víctor Ortiz will meet in a 10-round welterweight duel on the Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View at Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Also on the pay-per-view, unbeaten featherweight contender Mark Magsayo battles former world champion Julio Ceja in a WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator, plus undefeated contender Carlos Castro will take on former title challenger Óscar Escandón in a 10-round featherweight attraction that kicks off the action at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The evening is headlined by eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao taking on WBA Welterweight World Champion Yordenis Ugás, as Ugás makes the first defense of the same title that Pacquiao had previously won by defeating Keith Thurman in his last fight July 2019.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and MP Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.

Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) is a three-time world champion who has won world titles at featherweight and super featherweight, and has fought a stacked lineup of elite fighters, including Floyd Mayweather, during a superb career. The Gilroy, California native returned from a 2017 defeat to Omar Figueroa Jr. to win his last three contests. After stopping Adam Mates in December 2018 and Hevinson Herrera in March 2019, Guerrero most recently won a unanimous decision over Gerald Thomas in September 2019.

Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs), a former 147-pound champion, will return to the ring for the first time since a February 2018 draw against two-division champion Devon Alexander. The 34-year-old native of Garden City, Kansas, who now lives in Ventura, California, has faced some of the top names in the 147-pound division during his career. Ortiz won the welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in April 2011, before losing the title to Floyd Mayweather.

The Filipino sensation Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) fights out of Pasig City, Metro Manila and most recently knocked out Pablo Cruz in four rounds in April 2021, following his U.S. televised debut in October 2020 that saw him defeat Rigoberto Hermosillo on FS1. The 26-year-old fights in the U.S. for the fifth time overall on August 21 and against his toughest competition to date in the former champion Ceja. Magsayo owns 12-round decision victories over Shoto Hayashi and Jose Robles Olvera, and a sixth-round stoppage of former title challenger Chris Avalos.

A former super bantamweight champion, Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) will move up to featherweight as he seeks an opportunity to capture a championship in a second division. Ceja’s 2019 saw him engage in two action-packed battles, dropping a June contest to former champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and most recently fighting unbeaten super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa to a draw in November. The 28-year-old captured his 122-pound title with a stoppage of Hugo Ruiz in 2015, and has also challenged for a bantamweight title throughout his career.

Castro (26-0, 11 KOs) has climbed the rankings since turning pro in 2012 as he seeks a shot at a world championship. The Phoenix-native added two victories in 2020, defeating Jesus Ruiz in February before stopping longtime contender Cesar Juarez in four rounds in July. Castro was coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him score three victories, including 10-round unanimous decision triumphs over former title challenger Genesis Servania and veteran contender Mario Diaz.

A native of Ibague, Colombia, Escandón (26-5, 18 KOs) has faced a slew of top contenders and champions including featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. and super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa, plus hard-hitting contender Tugstsogt Nyambayar. Escandón captured an interim title in 2016 when he knocked out Robinson Castellanos to earn his world title shot against Russell. Most recently, Escandón scored a first-round knockout over previously unbeaten contender Jhack Tepora in December of 2019.