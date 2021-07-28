Deontay Wilder airs thoughts on Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence clash

July 28th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has aired his views on the clash between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. next month.

Pacquiao retakes center stage in Las Vegas at 42, fighting on the famous strip just one month after Wilder was due to fight there himself.

Wilder’s trilogy with Tyson Fury got postponed due to Covid. Pacquiao, on the other hand, is full steam ahead with his camp.

“The Bronze Bomber” had nothing but love for the Filipino Senator and his opponent Spence.

DEONTAY WILDER

“That’s a hell of a fight,” pointed out Wilder to Elie Seckbach. “For what Pacquiao is still doing, my hat goes off to him.

“He’s continuing to do what he loves. That’s what it’s all about in this world. Age is nothing but a number at the end of the day.

“Pacquiao is definitely a legend in the game, and when he retires, he will be even more so. What I like about him is he gives these young fighters the opportunity to prove themselves.

“With Spence, his name speaks for itself. He is “The Truth.” – He’s one of the best as he overcame adversity, and he’s still whooping ass till this day!

“It’s going to be a great fight. I am looking forward to it,” he added.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Earlier, this marked the second anniversary of eight-division world champion dethroning of then-undefeated WBA welterweight “super” champion Keith Thurman.

WBN was present at the MGM Grand as Manny Pacquiao, at age 40 at the time, became the oldest man to win a welterweight title.

But it was 20 years ago — June 23, 2001, to be exact — that Manny made his U.S. debut as a professional fighter.

Following a sixth-round knockout victory of Kumanpetch Kiatvoraph to retain his WBC International super bantamweight title, on April 28, 2001, in the Philippines, Manny and his manager traveled to San Francisco for a vacation.

They took a Greyhound bus down the coast to Hollywood in early June, searching for a gym and some ring work to stay in shape. It was literally a busman’s holiday!