Heavyweight prospect Devon Young signs managerial terms with Split-T

July 27th, 2021

Split-T Management has signed heavyweight Devon Young to a managerial contract.

The 22 year-old Young is from Aiken, South Carolina, and compiled an impressive 42-12 mark as an amateur.

“I think this is great. Dave McWater is one of the top managers in boxing, This will put me in a great position to get to my dreams, and that is to become world champion,” said Young.

“Split-T has many talented fighters, and I am grateful to join them. I expect to make my pro debut on September 4th in Columbia, South Carolina. I am a boxer-puncher that is more aggressive and I like to come forward. I am very athletic, I can’t wait to show the world my talents”

As an amateur fighter, Young made it to the 2020 Olympic Trials, and was a Western qualifier champion in 2017 & 2018, and the 2015 Youth Open Champion. He also was a 2014 Junior Olympic champion.

Young has the distinction as being the last fighter to defeated current United States Olympic Super Heavyweight Richard Torrez

Young’s athletic prowess extends beyond the ring as he was a star football player on both sides of the ball who earned a scholarship to Georgia Military College as a Running Back and Defensive End.

Devon is trained by his uncle Terry Cade, who himself was a former professional boxer.