Roger Gutierrez vs. Rene Alvarado co-main event for Ortiz vs. Kavaliauskas

July 21st, 2021

Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (35-3-1, 20 KOs) will defend his WBA Super Featherweight World Championship against Rene “El Gemelo” Alvarado (32-9, 21 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round trilogy fight that will be the co-main event to Ortiz Jr. vs. Kavaliauskas.

The event, which will also feature Felix Alvarado and several rising talents, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.

“The final chapter of the longstanding rivalry between Roger Gutierrez and Rene Alvarado will end on Aug. 14,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“The results of their first two fights were sharply different from each other, though both battles produced an equal amount of excitement. This third fight will put an end to their rivalry with even more action and place the winner on the path to unify titles in the division.”

Gutierrez is a Venezuelan world champion who had initially suffered several setbacks in his young career, including a stoppage loss to Rene Alvarado.

However, Gutierrez maintained his tenacity and turned his career around by scoring an upset knockout win against Rocky Hernandez in 2019.

Since then, the 26-year-old has been on an incredible streak in which he avenged his first professional loss by defeating Alvarado and becoming a world champion. Gutierrez plans to remain champion by winning decisively on Aug. 14.

“I am very excited for this trilogy fight that I am going to have with Rene Alvarado,” said Roger Gutierrez. “I know that the fight will not be easy and my opponent is tough. He beat me in the first fight, and then I took the title from him in the second bout.. It will be an exciting battle, and I know the fans will enjoy it very much. ”

Alvarado is a 32-year-old former world champion of Managua, Nicaragua who has fought the likes of Robinson “Robin Hood” Castellanos, Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez, Danis “Djingis Khan” Shafikov, Carlos “The Solution” Morales and Andrew “El Chango” Cancio, the man he beat to become a world champion. Though he lost his belt to Gutierrez in his first defense, he planas on regaining the title and initiating a long reign.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to rectify the loss I suffered against Roger Gutierrez,” said Rene Alvarado. “I made mistakes in that second fight, but I promise to correct them all on August 14 so I can deliver to Nicaragua a great victory. As always, I will train 100% and leave everything in the ring.”

Felix Alvarado (36-2, 31 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua will defend his IBF light flyweight world title against Erick López (16-5-1, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a scheduled 12-round clash.

Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (33-7-1, 23 KOs) from Tlalnepantla, Mexico and Danielito “El Zorro” Zorrilla (15-0, 11 KOs) from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico will open DAZN’s main broadcast in a 10-round clash in the 140-pound division.

Additional bouts will be streamed live on Golden Boy’s official Facebook page.

Alex Martin (16-3, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois will meet Josec Ruiz (22-4-3, 15 KOs) of Miami, Florida in a 10-round battle in the super lightweight division.

George Rincon (11-0, 7 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will return in a 10-round super lightweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

Leonardo Baez (19-4, 10 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico and Hector Valdez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will clash in a 10-round matchup for the NABA Super Bantamweight Title.

Alex Rincon (8-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will participate in an eight-round super welterweight bout against Sanny Duversonne (11-3-2, 8 KOs) of Miami, Florida.