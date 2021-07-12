Thieves steal James DeGale’s Olympic gold medal during Euro 2020 final

Retired former world champion James DeGale has reported his Olympic gold medal and MBE were stolen during the Euro 2020 Final last night.

“Chunky,” who stepped away from the sport after a glittering career on the back defeat to Chris Eubank Jr. in February 2019, outlined how opportunist thieves broke into his parents’ house.

DeGale posted via Instagram asking for help in getting his treasured medal from the 2008 Games in Beijing and royal accolade given to him by the Queen.

“My parent’s house got burgled last night whilst our boys were trying to bring it home!

“He took two of my prized possessions, MY OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL, AND MY MBE.

“They are worthless to anyone other than me, and they are two achievements that I prize from my boxing career.

“I am gutted and need my medals back. Can anyone help by reporting any information you have? Please share far and wide,” he added.

It was a double whammy for DeGale regarding what the robbers took and was compounded by England’s defeat to Italy on penalties.

JAMES DEGALE CAREER

During his career that spanned the UK and the United States, DeGale claimed British, European, and world honors. He twice won the IBF super-middleweight title.

Working with Frank Warren, Eddie Hearn, and Al Haymon, DeGale was one of the golden era of British world champions during the middle of the 2010s.

At one point, the UK had a staggering thirteen world title-holders, including DeGale. Among the others were Jamie McDonnell and Carl Frampton.

It all ended for DeGale at the tender age of 33 as he walked away following a points loss to Eubank Jr. at The O2 Arena in London.

Sadly, DeGale has become one of many sports victims who criminals target. Many do so when a major sporting event is taking place.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.