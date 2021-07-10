Beast who KO’d heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua floored on way to 3-0

July 10th, 2021

Sye Williams

Romanian heavyweight, “Beast of Bucharest” Mihai Nistor moved to 3-0 on Friday but had to work hard for his money against the unheralded Colby Madison.

Nistor, who knocked out top division champion Anthony Joshua before the 2012 Olympics, scored a come-from-behind knockout victory.

Opponent Madison was dropped in the first session but returned the favor to Nistor in the second. It was the first time Nistor got dropped since turning pro with Golden Boy.

After suffering a cut in the heavyweight bout originally scheduled for eight rounds, Madison was subsequently taken out by Nistor.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:16 of the second.

HEAVYWEIGHT RUN

Having only fought three times since entering the paid ranks in December 2019, Nistor certainly has to get a move on to make a dent anywhere near the man he once defeated.

He also scored wins in the amateur code against AJ’s compatriot Frazer Clarke and current contender Filip Hrgovic.

RESULTS

Further action saw William Zepeda (23-0, 21 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco scored a stoppage victory against Hector Tanajara (19-1, 5 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas.

It was a scheduled 10-round lightweight bout.

Zepeda punished Tanajara for several rounds, forcing Tanajara’s corner to stop the fight after the sixth round.

Naoko Fujioka (19-2-1, 7 KOs) of Tokyo, Japan, defended her WBA Flyweight World Championship. She scored a 10-round majority decision win against Mexican contender Sulem Urbina (12-2, 2 KOs).

One judge scored it a 95-95 draw. However, this was overturned by scores of 99-91 and 96-94.

Lamont Roach Jr. (21-1-1, 8 KOs) of Washington, DC, scored a second-round body-shot knockout victory against Daniel Rosas (21-4-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico.

It was a scheduled 10-round super featherweight battle.

Armenian contender Azat Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs) scored a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Jose Gonzalez (23-9-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Hovhannisyan won with scores of 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91.

Starling Castillo (15-0, 12 KOs) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, scored a second-round knockout win against Miguel Contreras (11-0, 6 KOs) of Bakersfield, California.

It was a scheduled eight-round super lightweight fight.

In an eight-round featherweight bout, Gregory Morales (13-0, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas, scored a unanimous decision victory against Rodrigo Guerrero (26-12-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico.

Morales won with scores of 59-55.

Miguel Gaona (1-0) made his debut by defeating Gilberto Aguilar (0-2) of Mexico City, Mexico. Gaona carded a unanimous decision across four rounds of lightweight action.

Furthermore, Gaona won with three scores of 39-37.