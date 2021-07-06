An 80lbs weight disparity doesn’t rule out Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder IV

July 6th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Tyson Fury’s admission that he wants to weigh 300 pounds to face Deontay Wilder in their trilogy clash could mean a whopping 80 pounds weight differential.

The pair meet in just under three weeks at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will be the final installment of their agreed saga.

Last time out, Fury scaled 273 pounds, almost twenty pounds more than his previous fight. In an attempt to bulk up himself, Wilder weighed 231.

“The Bronze Bomber” added ten pounds to a previously eye-catching finish of Luis Ortiz the previous November. Wilder should be lighters again after looking at his worst in the rematch with Fury last year.

Wilder lost in seven one-sided rounds. Despite vowing to add more muscle, speculation is that the American is looking to scale around 220.

But with Fury aiming to pile on the pounds even further, this means there could be a vast gulf in weight if both hit their respective marks of 300 and 220 pounds.

It will be a cast of a super-heavyweight going up against a bridgerweight on the night. The odds on Wilder being able to deal with that kind of disadvantage don’t look good.

As always with the former WBC ruler, it could only take one punch to change the fight, and who knows if Fury will be able to retain his smooth movement with another 27 pounds to shift around the ring.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER IV

Whatever happens the day before, it’s what transpires in the ring that counts. Dependent on the result, you could never rule out the possibility of a fourth encounter either.

If Fury wins on points but gets dropped again, there may be grounds for another. However, a Deontay Wilder knockout in stunning fashion would ensure that the heavyweight stars would do it again for the fourth time.

Pulling off an upset, Wilder would square things up at 1-1-1. There’d be no way they could leave it at that in terms of putting a firm full stop on their beef.

That has to be what the underdog relies on and why he championed so hard for another opportunity. Wilder knows that a win makes him a two-time top division ruler and puts the ball in his court moving forward.

Fury, if the worst happens, would then have a big decision to make. Does he plead with Wilder for a shot at the title, or does he switch his attention to Anthony Joshua?

All will get revealed in two and a half weeks, provided Wilder avoids a repeat.

