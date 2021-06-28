Charles Conwell, Giovani Santillan among four Split-T fighters victorious

June 28th, 2021

Four fighters under the Split-T Management banner kept their undefeated records in-tact with big wins throughout North America.

In Las Vegas, Welterweight contender Giovani Santillan took an eight-round unanimous decision from veteran Cecil McCalla at the Virgin Hotel.

Santillan of San Diego, boxed very well and dictated the pace throughout the contest.

McCalla proved to be a tough opponent, but Santillan was more effective but outlanding McCalla 146 to 102, and came home with the near-shutout victory by score of 80-72 twice and 79-73 to raise his mark to 27-0.

The fight was streamed on ESPN+.

Santillan is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Top Rank.

In Guadalajara, Mexico, good looking prospect Diego Pacheco stopped Jesus Palomares in round six of a scheduled eight-round battle of undefeated super middleweights.

Pacheco dominated the fight with his boxing ability, and in round six he started to dominate and the fight was stopped after a hard uppercut at 2:17.

Pacheco, 167 lbs of Los Angeles is 12-0 with nine knockouts. Palomares, 167 lbs of Sonora, MEX is 7-1-1.

The fight was streamed on DAZN.

Pacheco is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

In Ashland, Kentucky, world-ranked junior middleweight Charles Conwell continued his winning ways, by pounding out an eight-round unanimous decision over veteran Silverio Ortiz.

Conwell, who is ranked number-seven by the IBF, dropped Ortiz once in round five, and twice in round seven. Conwell of Cleveland, won by scores of 80-69 on all cards to raise his perfect mark to 15-0.

Conwell is co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions.

On the same card, featherweight, Haven Brady Jr. stopped Nathan Benichou inside of a round.

Brady registered two knockdowns, and the fight was halted 93 seconds into the contest.

The 19 year-old Brady, who is promoted by Top Rank, is now 3-0 with three knockouts.