Charles Conwell, Giovani Santillan among four Split-T fighters victorious
Four fighters under the Split-T Management banner kept their undefeated records in-tact with big wins throughout North America.
In Las Vegas, Welterweight contender Giovani Santillan took an eight-round unanimous decision from veteran Cecil McCalla at the Virgin Hotel.
Santillan of San Diego, boxed very well and dictated the pace throughout the contest.
McCalla proved to be a tough opponent, but Santillan was more effective but outlanding McCalla 146 to 102, and came home with the near-shutout victory by score of 80-72 twice and 79-73 to raise his mark to 27-0.
The fight was streamed on ESPN+.
Santillan is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Top Rank.
In Guadalajara, Mexico, good looking prospect Diego Pacheco stopped Jesus Palomares in round six of a scheduled eight-round battle of undefeated super middleweights.
Pacheco dominated the fight with his boxing ability, and in round six he started to dominate and the fight was stopped after a hard uppercut at 2:17.
Pacheco, 167 lbs of Los Angeles is 12-0 with nine knockouts. Palomares, 167 lbs of Sonora, MEX is 7-1-1.
The fight was streamed on DAZN.
Pacheco is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.
In Ashland, Kentucky, world-ranked junior middleweight Charles Conwell continued his winning ways, by pounding out an eight-round unanimous decision over veteran Silverio Ortiz.
Conwell, who is ranked number-seven by the IBF, dropped Ortiz once in round five, and twice in round seven. Conwell of Cleveland, won by scores of 80-69 on all cards to raise his perfect mark to 15-0.
Conwell is co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions.
On the same card, featherweight, Haven Brady Jr. stopped Nathan Benichou inside of a round.
Brady registered two knockdowns, and the fight was halted 93 seconds into the contest.
The 19 year-old Brady, who is promoted by Top Rank, is now 3-0 with three knockouts.