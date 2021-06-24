“Hurt bad!” Adrien Broner predicts Errol Spence will KO Manny Pacquiao

June 24th, 2021

Esther Lin

Adrien Broner made a startling prediction for the forthcoming Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao fight set to go down in Las Vegas on August 21.

Spence puts his welterweight belts on the line against Pacquiao in a match-up to decide the best 147-pound fighter in the world.

The clash recently got confirmed to take place at the T-Mobile Arena. A bigger stage due to capacity, the arena is opposite the world-famous MGM Grand.

Site ratification came after WWE set their SummerSlam event for the Allegiant Stadium.

Broner, who lost to Pacquiao in January 2019, says the Filipino Senator is in a world of trouble facing Spence at the age of 42.

Pacquiao last got knocked out way back in 2012 against Juan Manuel Marquez. Broner believes it will happen again this summer.

#OnThisDay 8 years ago … Where were you when the Pacquiao-Marquez rivalry came to an unforgettable close? pic.twitter.com/lrIXDLaoEg — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 8, 2020

“Errol Spence has to use his jab, use his reach and let Manny run into the left hand,” Broner told Elie Seckbach. “I think he runs into a left hand, though. Manny’s going to jump into a left hand.

“I think he’s going to jump into one of those left hands. Errol is going to hurt him bad.”

“The Problem” had his issues with Pacquiao when the pair met in Nevada. Broner couldn’t deal with the speed and skill of a far superior Pacquiao.

Nonetheless, the American sees Spence as having the upper hand in this case and defending his WBC and IBF straps in refined style.

ADRIEN BRONER PREDICTION

Should Adrien Broner’s prediction come to pass, it could spell the end of Pacquiao’s career – at least in the United States.

As World Boxing News reported earlier this year, when Middle Eastern rumors were flying around, Pacquaio always wanted at least one more fight in the boxing capital of the world.

But win or lose, Pacquaio may decide he’s only got one fight left in his locker. On the other hand, any victory of Spence could signal a triumphant return to the Philippines as a unified champion.

Pacquiao is known to want to end his career on home soil before an expected run to be President of his country.

Currently, he’s concentrating on finishing up with boxing while juggling his political career. He’s done this for the last few years.

As ambitious as he is in politics, Pacquiao remains one of the greatest fighters on the planet. The “Pacman” aims to show this again in the coming months.

