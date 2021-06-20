Callum Johnson backs Lyndon Arthur to defeat Anthony Yarde again

June 20th, 2021

CALLUM JOHNSON says it’s “a gutter” not to be boxing alongside Light-Heavyweight rivals Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde next month.

WBO number one contender Arthur and Yarde return to the ring at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday July 10, live on BT Sport.

Former British and Commonwealth champion Johnson believes he may have stolen their thunder but injury means he cannot box on the bill as planned.

“I have had a few niggles that I thought would heal quicker, but I am back in training and will be ready for August,” said Johnson who came through a two round war against Emil Markic in April.

“It is a little bit of a gutter not being on the same bill as Lyndon and Anthony on July 10, but not the end of the world.

“It will only be another few weeks before Frank Warren has me out again, but I would have liked to be on that card.

“Firstly for the excitement of all three of us being on it and secondly to get out a bit quicker.

“I don’t think Lyndon or Anthony are as exciting as I am. I don’t think there are many fighters out there who are as exciting as me.

“The Markic fight brought a lot of excitement and everyone was talking about it. There are a lot of people who can’t wait to see me back out again.

“It’s a good card Queensberry are putting on at the Royal Albert Hall and they both have business to take care of. It looks like they are going to be having a rematch.”

Arthur took a split decision over Yarde when they met last December and promoter Warren has announced that a rematch is set to take place in the autumn.

If Johnson doesn’t get a second world title fight earlier, he will certainly be in the mix to fight the pair.

“They have both got to look good at the Royal Albert Hall trying to prove they are the best out of each other and to get people thinking they are the best in the country,” added Johnson who suffered his only loss in a thrilling World title challenge against Artur Beterbiev in October 2018.

“I think I would favour Arthur in the rematch, but it is a tough fight for both of them.

“Arthur deserved to win the first fight, but it wasn’t clear cut. He never dominated it massively, but did enough.

“These are exciting times because we all have a point to prove and all chasing the same thing.”

Commonwealth Light-Heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur (18-0, 12 KOs) headlines the July 10th Royal Albert Hall bill and makes the first defence of his WBO Inter-Continental title against Italian Davide Faraci (15-0, 7 KOs).

The Mancunian’s bitter rival Anthony Yarde (20-2, 19 KOs) faces unbeaten German Emin Atra (17-0, 12 KOs) in a non-title ten rounder.

Also on the bill WBO ranked number one Super-Middleweight Zach Parker (20-0, 14 KOs) will defend his WBO International belt against Uzbek Sherzod Khusanov (22-2-1, 10 KOs).

WBO ranked number four Super-Featherweight, Archie Sharp (19-0, 9 KOs) meets Nicaragua’s Marcio Soza (21-6-2, 12 KOs) with the vacant WBO Global championship on the line.

Prodigious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann (9-0, 5 KOs) faces Tanzanian John Chuwa (20-4, 10 KOs).

Elsewhere on the card, 2016 Olympian Muhammad Ali (2-0) will have his third professional assignment against Lee Glover (11-4, 3 KOs), with Lightweight KO-artist Sam Noakes (5-0, 5 KOs) and Light-Heavyweight former Olympic Youth champion Karol Itauma (2-0, 1 KO) also featuring.